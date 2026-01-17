Clippers rally past Raptors in OT for fifth straight NBA win

Los Angeles Clippers overcome a 14-point deficit to beat Toronto Raptors 121-117, while Nets and Cavaliers also win.

James Harden scored eight of his 31 points in overtime and ‌added 10 assists as the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 121-117.

Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 14 rebounds ‍for the Clippers, who overcame a 14-point ‍deficit to win their fifth game in a row on Friday night. The Clippers finished the game on a 20-8 surge – including Harden scoring the last eight points of regulation.

Kawhi Leonard did not play for the Clippers because of a sprained right ankle.

Scottie Barnes scored 24 points for the Raptors, who have lost two of three. Brandon Ingram added 19 points, and Jamal Shead had 15 points and 13 assists.

Nets ⁠112, Bulls 109

Michael Porter Jr scored 26 points, including the go-ahead layup with 5.4 seconds remaining, as host Brooklyn eked out a victory over Chicago after blowing ​a 20-point lead.

Noah Clowney added 23 points and 11 rebounds to help the Nets stop a five-game losing streak and earn ‍their second win over the Bulls this season. Day’Ron Sharpe contributed 14 points, rookie Danny Wolf chipped in 13, and Nic Claxton grabbed a season-best 14 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 19 points and Dosunmu contributed 18 off the bench. Coby White contributed 17 and Matas Buzelis finished with 15 as Chicago lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Cavaliers ‍117, 76ers 115

Jaylon Tyson ⁠scored a career-high 39 points and set up Evan Mobley for the winning bucket as Cleveland posted a victory over Philadelphia to sweep their two-game road series in Philadelphia.

Tyson shot 13 of 17 from the field, 7 of 9 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 from the foul line in a splendid shooting effort. De’Andre Hunter added 16 points while Donovan Mitchell chipped in with 13 points and 12 assists for Cleveland, which played without Darius Garland.

Joel Embiid scored 33 points and Tyrese Maxey had 22 points and nine assists to pace the Sixers, who took their third loss in four games. Cleveland has won three of the past four.

Kings 128, Wizards 115

Russell Westbrook made a season-best six 3-pointers ​and scored 26 points, and Domantas Sabonis energised the Kings in his first appearance since November 16 to help Sacramento ‌beat visiting Washington.

Sabonis, back from a knee injury, made 5 of 6 shots and had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes off the bench. DeMar DeRozan added 17 points as the Kings extended their season-best winning streak to four games.

Alex Sarr scored 19 points and Tre Johnson had 18 for the Wizards, who lost their fifth consecutive game. ‌Washington has dropped those contests by an average of 17.6 points.

Pacers 127, Pelicans 119

Jay Huff scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Andrew Nembhard went for a 19-point, 10-assist double-double, and Indiana scored its fourth win in the last ‌five games with a defeat of visiting New Orleans.

Huff set a career scoring high with ⁠13-of-17 shooting from the floor, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. He was one of five Pacers to knock down multiple 3-point attempts, led by Pascal Siakam’s 4 of 8 effort. Siakam finished with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Zion Williamson, who shot 10 of 12 from the field, led New Orleans with 27 points and seven assists. Trey Murphy III scored 22 points ‌for the Pelicans, but was held to 7-of-21 shooting from the floor.

Rockets 110, Timberwolves 105

Kevin Durant capped a 39-point performance by sinking four free throws in the final minute as Houston sealed a victory over visiting Minnesota.

Durant finished 11 of 18 from the floor and 6 of 8 from 3-point range to ‍lead Houston’s comeback from a 12-point deficit. Alperen Sengun posted 25 points and 14 rebounds before fouling out late. Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson each added 14 points for the Rockets.

Naz Reid paired 25 points with nine rebounds off the bench for the Timberwolves, who were without leading scorer Anthony Edwards (foot). The teams ‌combined to miss 29 free throws.