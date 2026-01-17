Senegal criticises lack of ‘fair play’ before facing host nation Morocco in the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations final.

The Senegalese Football Federation has made serious complaints about the way its national football team is being treated in Morocco ahead of Sunday’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final against the host nation.

The federation, known as FSF, issued a statement in the early hours of Saturday morning in which it criticised an alleged lack of security arrangements for the team’s arrival in Rabat, problems with the team’s accommodation, issues with the training facilities, and difficulties getting a fair ticket allocation for its supporters.

It called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the local organising committee to “immediately take every corrective measure to guarantee respect for the principles of fair play, equal treatment, and security indispensable for the success of this celebration of African football”.

Senegal’s players travelled by train from Tangier to Rabat on Friday, but found what the federation said was a “clear lack of adequate security measures” upon their arrival.

“This deficiency exposed the players and technical staff to overcrowding and risks incompatible with the standards of a competition of this magnitude and the prestige of a continental final,” the federation said.

The federation said it had to file a formal written complaint to get adequate hotel accommodation for the team after its arrival in Rabat. It did not describe the condition of the accommodation that the team was first offered.

The federation said it notified CAF of its “categorical refusal” to hold team training sessions at the Mohammed VI Complex, which is where the Morocco team has been based for the whole tournament. Morocco will also train there on Saturday.

The federation said it “raises a question of sporting fairness” and that it still had not been informed of where the Senegal team can train.

In the media activities agenda for Saturday, shared with the media on Friday, Senegal’s training session location was still to be confirmed.

The federation said the ticketing situation was “concerning.” It was only able to purchase 2,850 tickets for its supporters as per the maximum limits authorised by CAF.

The federation said the allocation is “insufficient given the demand” and that it “deplores the imposed restrictions, which penalize the Senegalese public”.

The capacity of the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which is hosting the final, is 69,500 fans. Morocco has been buoyed by vociferous support in all its games so far. It’s unlikely the final will be any different.

Morocco is bidding to end a 50-year wait for its second Africa Cup title. Senegal, which won the 2021 trophy, is also going for its second title.

The federation said it was making its complaints public “in the interest of transparency and to defend the interests of the Senegalese national team”.