Salah will be welcomed back at Liverpool after AFCON, says Slot

Unsettled forward Mohamed Salah is set to return to Liverpool on Sunday, once his AFCON duty with Egypt comes to an end.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he would welcome Mohamed Salah back at the Premier League champions even if he had 15 attackers, as the Egypt forward nears a return from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Salah is set to play in Egypt’s third-place playoff match against Nigeria in Morocco on Saturday, after the Pharaohs lost their AFCON semifinal against Senegal.

His impending return has been a major talking point after he took aim at the club in an explosive interview in early December.

Salah accused Liverpool of throwing him “under the bus” after he was benched for three games in a row, and said he had no relationship with manager Slot.

The 33-year-old was then dropped for the Reds’ Champions League game at Inter Milan, while interest grew in the Saudi Pro League about signing the unsettled star.

But he appeared as a substitute in a 2-0 Premier League win against Brighton on December 13, providing an assist, and Slot subsequently said the club had moved on from the furore.

Slot, whose fourth-placed team host struggling Burnley on Saturday, was asked at his pre-match news conference about Salah’s return on Sunday.

“First of all, he needs to play another big game for Egypt on Saturday,” said the Dutchman.

“And then he comes back to us, and I’m happy that he comes back. Mo has been so important for this club, for me, so I’m happy that he’s back.

“Because even if I had 15 attackers, I still would have been happy if he would have come back, but that’s not our current situation. So I’m happy to have him back after an important game that he still has to play.”

Salah scored 29 Premier League goals to win the Premier League Golden Boot last season as Liverpool romped to a 20th English league title, but has managed just four league goals during the current campaign.

Slot was asked when he expected Salah to be available to play.

“Next week,” he said. “We’re in talks with him, what is expected of him over there and what we expect over here.

“But first of all, he needs to have an important game on Saturday, and next week he will be back with us.”

Liverpool take on Roberto de Zerbi’s Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to Bournemouth next weekend.

The Premier League champions’ title defence collapsed with a run of six defeats in seven league matches starting in late September.

But Slot has steadied the ship, and the club are now unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions.