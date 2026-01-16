Man Utd target Glasner to leave Palace, while Guehi set to sign for City

Oliver Glasner, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, confirms he will leave Crystal Palace.

Oliver Glasner ‌will not extend his contract with Crystal ‍Palace ‍, which is due to expire at the end of the season, the Austrian manager has confirmed.

Glasner guided Palace to victory in ⁠the FA Cup last season, the first major ​trophy of their 164-year-old history, as well ‍as the Community Shield in August.

The 51-year-old’s success at Palace has made him a key target for other clubs, and he ⁠has been linked with the top job at Manchester United.

“A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break,” Glasner told reporters on Friday.

“We had a very long talk, ​and I told him I ‌will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time, it was the best to keep it between us. It’s ‌the best that we could do, and keep it confidential ‌for three months.

“But now it’s important ⁠to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule, so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. ‌Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace.”

Palace are 13th in the league standings with 28 ‍points from 21 matches and travel to Sunderland on Saturday.

Man City set to confirm Guehi capture from Crystal Palace

Manchester City are understood to agreed a deal in principle to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi as they battle a defensive crisis.

The England defender was close to joining Liverpool on transfer deadline day in September before the move collapsed.

Other clubs reportedly interested in Guehi, including Liverpool once again and Bayern Munich, were understood to be targeting a move at the end of the season, when Guehi was due to be a free agent.

Pep Guardiola, speaking on the eve of City’s match against Manchester United, was tight-lipped when asked about the club’s potential interest in Guehi, stressing he had “nothing to say”.

Palace travel to Sunderland on Saturday, where Glasner will not ‌be able to call upon defender Guehi.

The 25-year-old was linked with ⁠a move to Manchester City earlier on Friday, with British media reporting that a deal had been agreed in principle.

Asked about Guehi’s future, Glasner said, “I can’t confirm the club because it is not done, but is in the final stages, and the result ‌is Marc doesn’t play tomorrow for us.”

Guehi captained Palace to FA Cup success in May against City and has won 26 England caps.

City boss Guardiola, whose team are second in the Premier League, six points behind Arsenal, said the team were desperately short of defensive options.

“Without John [Stones], without Ruben [Dias], without Josko [Gvardiol], we are in a difficult situation for not one game but a long, long period,” he said.

“It’s a difficult situation. Ruben will be back soon. Josko, no. John, hopefully, we’ll see.”