Top Bangladesh cricket official is sacked after players refused to turn up for a T20 league game amid a row with India.

Cricketers in Bangladesh have begun their boycott of the game across all formats and competitions in response to a top Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official’s scathing remarks weeks ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Two Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches were indefinitely postponed on Thursday after the teams failed to turn up at the venue in Dhaka, setting off a boycott a day after BCB director Nazmul Islam lashed out at the country’s top-tier cricketers.

Islam was sacked by the BCB hours after the postponement of the first BPL match.

The move comes amidst uncertainty over the venues for Bangladesh’s fixtures at the February 7-March 8 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Here’s what we know about the trouble brewing in Bangladesh cricket:

Why have Bangladeshi cricketers boycotted BPL matches?

The players, represented by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), were acting in response to an outburst by BCB official Islam, who suggested the players should return the “crores of taka” (10s of millions of Bangladeshi currency) that the board has spent on them over the years, during which the team has not won any international tournament.

Which matches have been hit by the players’ boycott so far?

The first match to be affected by the boycott was a BPL fixture between Chattogram Royals and Noakhali Express at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The match was scheduled to begin at 1pm local time (07:00 GMT), but players from neither team arrived at the stadium, forcing tournament officials to postpone it.

The second match of the day, between the Rajshahi Warriors and Sylhet Titans and scheduled for a 6pm (12:00 GMT) start at the same venue, was also postponed.

What are the players’ demands?

The players were demanding Islam’s removal from the board.

What did Nazmul Islam say about the cricketers?

Islam, who headed the BCB’s finance committee, was responding to questions about the possibility of paying compensation to the players should they miss the upcoming T20 World Cup due to Bangladesh’s refusal to play its games in India.

The official turned the query on its head and said “the question [of compensation] does not even arise” after the money spent on them by the board.

“We are spending so much money on them, they are not being able to do anything in different places,” he told the media.

“Have we got any international awards? What have we done at any level? Let us now ask them for the money back after every time they couldn’t play. Give us back. Why should there even be a question of compensating the players?”

How has the BCB responded to the players’ demands?

The board initially distanced itself from Islam’s tirade, saying it regretted his remarks.

“Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket,” the BCB said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the players’ boycott of BPL games, the board gave in to the players’ demands and sacked Islam on Thursday.

“Following a review of recent developments and in the best interest of the organisation, the BCB president has decided to release Nazmul Islam from his responsibilities as Chairman of the Finance Committee with immediate effect,” the board said.

Have the players called off the boycott after Islam’s sacking?

Neither the CWAB nor the players have made a statement on the status of their boycott since Islam’s sacking.

How and why could Bangladesh potentially not play the T20 World Cup?

The BCB has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Bangladesh’s fixtures at the T20 World Cup to be relocated from India, citing safety and security concerns for its players.

The ICC responded to BCB’s request by saying it deemed the venues – Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Eden Gardens in Kolkata – to be safe for the Bangladeshi team.

However, the BCB remained firm in its stance and asked the ICC to review its request once again.

Why does BCB not want to send its team to India?

The row between the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) erupted after the latter instructed the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from its squad for this year’s tournament.

The BCCI did not give any specific reason for the removal of the star left-arm paceman from the IPL, but it is believed it was done because of the recent political tensions between the two countries.

What happens if Bangladesh doesn’t play the T20 World Cup matches in India?

Should the ICC refuse to relocate Bangladesh’s games to Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India, and the Tigers refuse to travel, they will not only miss out on participating in the tournament, but the players would also be dealt a financial blow by not receiving their match fee for appearing in the games.