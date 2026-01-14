Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in AFCON semifinal as Sadio Mane scores late

Mane scores 78th-minute winner to send Senegal through to play either Morocco or Nigeria in Sunday’s final.

Sadio Mane fired Senegal into the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over seven-time winners Egypt.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year broke the deadlock in the 78th minute on Wednesday when he let fly from just outside the penalty area inside the bottom left corner after Lamine Camara’s initial effort was blocked.

It sparked joy and relief among the Teranga Lions’ fans in Tangier, where the 2021 champions – after beating Egypt in the final – had taken the initiative but struggled to create clear chances against the Pharaohs’ stubborn defence.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the title match – against either host Morocco or Nigeria, who are playing in Rabat later on Wednesday – after picking up a yellow card that meant a suspension and then going off injured in the 23rd minute.

Koulibaly was booked in the 17th for a tactical foul on Omar Marmoush. The captain was also sent off in the group-stage win over Benin and consequently missed the win over Sudan. His tournament was effectively ended when he had to be replaced by Mamadou Sarr because of injury.

Nicolas Jackson had fired over just before Senegal displayed more attacking intent. Habib Diarra and Pape Gueye also had efforts saved.

Tensions boiled over when Mohamed Salah fouled his former Liverpool teammate Mane, but Senegal coach Pape Thiaw and Egypt counterpart Hossam Hassan managed to cool tempers.

Senegal’s Habib Diarra was booked for arguing, however, meaning he will miss the final, too.

Salah sent in a dangerous free kick that went through a host of players and out before the break. It was the closest the Pharaohs had gone to scoring.

As the semifinal passed the hour mark, the pattern of the opening half continued. Egypt were content to let Senegal have more possession, confident they would snuff out any threat to El Shenawy.

With 15 minutes of regular time remaining, Egypt had not had a goal attempt on target nor had they forced a corner.

Finally, with 12 minutes remaining, the Senegalese pressure was rewarded with two-time African player of the Year Mane scoring.

An ambitious long-range effort by Camara was deflected to Mane, and his low shot flew past El Shenawy and into the net.

Marmoush had an effort saved in stoppage time as Egypt’s desperate attempts failed to yield a result.