Cameroon football suspends president Samuel Eto’o for alleged misbehaviour

Former international forward Samuel Eto’o has been suspended for his alleged behaviour during Cameroon’s AFCON exit.

Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o has been suspended for four games for alleged misbehaviour during his team’s loss to Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The federation, known as FECAFOOT, said Wednesday that it had taken note of the decision from the disciplinary committee of the Confederation of African Football to suspend its president along with a $20,000 fine, but that it “lacks any explicit justification”.

“FECAFOOT further notes that the expedited procedure leading to this decision raises serious concerns regarding the fundamental requirements of a fair trial,” the federation said.

CAF said Monday it was investigating match incidents during the quarterfinals between Cameroon and Morocco, and Algeria and Nigeria.

CAF did not refer to any specific incidents at the Morocco-Cameroon match, but the only widely known outlier was the behaviour of Eto’o, who was seen gesturing angrily during the game towards Moroccan counterpart Fouzi Lekjaa, with CAF president Patrice Motsepe also sitting nearby.

“FECAFOOT reaffirms its unwavering support for its president and its commitment to upholding the principles governing credible disciplinary justice,” the federation said.