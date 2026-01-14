Click here to share on social media

Amateur Jordan Smith sensationally upset a star-studded field to collect a $1 million Australian dollars (US$670,000) prize on Wednesday by winning the pressure-packed “One Point Slam” ahead of the Australian Open.

The innovative sudden-death contest at a sold-out Rod Laver Arena pitted 24 professionals led by Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff alongside 24 amateurs and celebrity wildcards.

Each match consisted of one just point – win and you advanced, lose and you were out.

The 16 top-seeded professionals had first-round byes before the competition morphed into a Grand Slam-style knockout from the last-32 stage onwards.

Instead of a traditional coin toss, a game of “rock, paper, scissors” decided who served.

Crucially, the amateurs were allowed two serves but any current ATP or WTA-ranked players only one.

Australia’s Smith, who qualified as the New South Wales champion, beat world number 117 Joanna Garland in the final, having upset Sinner and Amanda Anisimova along the way.

Taiwan number one Garland beat Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Maria Sakkari.

“Coming in tonight, I was just happy to win one point,” said Smith, who planned to buy a house with his winnings.

“I was nervous, but I enjoyed being out here. Was a great experience.”

Big names fall

Top-ranked Alcaraz fell to women’s world number 52 Sakkari, while three-time Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev was beaten by Anisimova before she was sent packing by Smith.

Swiatek lost to Spain’s Pedro Martinez.

The amateur field comprised winners of eight state championship rounds played across Australia, along with eight others who came through qualifying this week.

Eight wildcards went to celebrities, including Taiwanese singer Jay Chou.

“This event is the ultimate grassroots-to-Grand Slam experience,” Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley told reporters.

“The AO One Point Slam is tennis at its most exciting – one point, one shot at glory. Fast, unfiltered and open to everyone.”

The Australian Open starts at Melbourne Park on Sunday with Sinner defending the men’s title and Madison Keys the women’s.