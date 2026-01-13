Australia captain, women’s cricket great Alyssa Healy to retire

Record-breaking wicketkeeper-batter to quit the game after the ODI and Test series against India in March.

Alyssa Healy, a mainstay of Australia’s dominant women’s cricket ‍team for 15 ‍years and its current captain, has announced that she will retire from the game after the upcoming multi-format series against India.

“It’s with mixed emotions that the upcoming India series will ‍be my last for Australia,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter was part of two one-day international (ODI) World Cup triumphs and six successful T20 World ⁠Cup campaigns before taking over as skipper after the retirement of Meg Lanning in ​late 2023.

“I’m still passionate about playing for Australia, but I’ve somewhat lost that competitive edge that’s kept me driven since the start, ‍so the time ⁠feels right to call it a day,” the modern women’s cricket great said.

“I’ll genuinely miss my teammates, singing the team song and walking out to open the batting for Australia.”

Healy made her Australia debut in 2010 and scored 3,563 runs with seven centuries in ODIs and 3,054 with a single hundred in Twenty20s for her country, as well as making 275 dismissals behind the stumps.

She holds the record for most dismissals (126) in women’s T20 international cricket.

As a mark of ​her status in Australia, Healy was never defined by her ‌relationship with her uncle, Australia wicketkeeping great Ian, nor her husband, paceman Mitchell Starc.

Healy had already announced her retirement from T20 internationals and will play her last ‌matches for Australia in three ODIs and a single Test against India in February and March.

Advertisement

Women’s cricket has come on in leaps and bounds during Healy’s career, but despite having missed only two Tests for Australia since her debut in January 2011, her final match will be only her 11th in the longest format of the game.

Taking over as full-time Australian captain in 2023 from Meg Lanning, Healy famously led the side to a historic 16-0 whitewash of England.

‘Helped drive women’s cricket’

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the tributes after her announcement.

“Alyssa Healy is a true legend of Australian cricket. As ‌a batter, keeper and captain she has been one of the brightest stars in a golden era,” he said in ‌a statement.

“Yet Alyssa’s impact and example off the field ⁠has been every bit as important. She has helped drive and grow women’s cricket and inspired a new generation along the way.”

She is regarded as arguably one of the most destructive batters and finest wicketkeepers in world cricket.

“Alyssa is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field over her 15-year career,” said Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg.

“On behalf of Australian cricket, I’d like to thank Alyssa and congratulate her on an incredible career that has inspired so many and changed the game for the better.”

Tributes also poured in from cricket fans and experts on social media.

“[Healy] will go down as an all-time great and one of the most important ambassadors in women’s cricket,” wrote sports journalist Annesha Ghosh.

Healy had a brief stint as a commentator and analyst during the recent men’s Ashes series. Her analysis and insight into the game became an instant hit with fans, who praised her expertise and articulate manner of speaking on the game.

Some fans went on to rate her as the best commentator of the series, ahead of men’s cricket greats and highly experienced commentators.