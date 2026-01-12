Xabi Alonso splits from the club a day after their Super Cup loss to Barcelona, with Alvaro Arbeloa named in his place.

Real Madrid announced on Monday that ‌Xabi Alonso has left his role as head coach “by mutual ‍consent”, with Alvaro ‍Arbeloa promoted from coaching the club’s reserve team Castilla to replace him.

The news came a day after Real Madrid lost to Barcelona, 3-2, in the Supercopa de Espana final in Jeddah, Saudi ⁠Arabia.

Alonso, 44, lasted less than a year into the three-year contract he ​signed last summer to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

“Real Madrid CF announces that, ‍by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to put an end to his time as first team coach,” the football team said in a ‍statement.

“Xabi Alonso will ⁠always have the affection and admiration of all Real Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them the ​best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

Madrid ‌won 10 of its first 11 La Liga games under Alonso, but rumours about his job status increased with reports of a disconnect with some players while the club struggled to ‌close out 2025, including losses to Liverpool, Celta Vigo and Manchester City.

That included star forward Vinicius Junior’s public complaints ‌about being substituted and reports of other players taking ⁠issue with Alonso’s style.

Madrid has fallen to second in the domestic standings but is well-positioned in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, with four wins in six games under Alonso.

A former midfielder who ‌played for Madrid from 2009 to 2014, Alonso returned to the club last summer following 18 months at Bayer Leverkusen, where he led the club to its first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024.

He will now be replaced by the 42-year-old Arbeloa, a former right-back who made 238 appearances across seven years with ‌the club.