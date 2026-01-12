AFCON 2025 organisers investigate clashes at Nigeria, Morocco games

Organisers warn of disciplinary action against players, team officials and journalists if found guilty of wrongdoing.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened an investigation and warned of possible disciplinary action for “unacceptable behaviour of players and officials” as they clashed on the pitch at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal between Algeria and Nigeria.

“CAF has referred the matters to the disciplinary board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons were to be found guilty of any wrongdoing,” said African football’s governing body in a statement on Monday.

Tensions spilled over on the pitch at the end of Saturday’s game in Marrakesh, which Nigeria won 2-0 thanks to second-half goals by Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

Referee Issa Sy was shielded from irate Algeria team staff and was escorted off the field. Video clips showed Sy was still being pursued in the mixed zone for media and broadcasters as he made his way to his cabin.

Any disciplinary action could have an impact on the Super Eagles as they prepare for their semifinal showdown on Wednesday against Morocco.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers,” CAF said.

Video showed accredited media fighting in the mixed zone as they waited for players to pass through for interviews after the match.

Algeria’s federation also confirmed it had filed a complaint with CAF over Sy’s performance.

Advertisement

“The Algerian Football Federation cannot ignore the refereeing performance observed during the last match, which raised numerous questions and caused considerable confusion,” it said in a statement.

“Certain decisions ‌have damaged the credibility of African refereeing and do nothing to enhance the value of continental football on the international stage.”

CAF said it was also investigating incidents in Friday’s last-eight tie between the hosts and Cameroon.

Morocco won that game 2-0 in Rabat and the Indomitable Lions were notably unhappy at the officiating, in particular the refusal to award them a penalty for a challenge on Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo in the second half.