Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one other played banned after Gabon eliminated from Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Gabon’s government has suspended the national team, sacking the coach and kicking star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off the squad in the wake of three defeats at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Gabon’s acting Sports Minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula on Wednesday announced the suspension ⁠of the national team on television after they finished last in their group and ​were eliminated from the tournament in Morocco.

“Given the Panthers’ disgraceful ‍performance at the Africa Cup of Nations, the government has decided to dissolve the coaching staff, suspend the national team until further notice, and exclude players Bruno ‍Ecuele Manga ⁠and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Mamboula said after a 3-2 loss to the Ivory Coast in Marrakesh.

Gabon, coached by former defender Thierry Mouyouma, had already been eliminated after losing their opening pair of Group F fixtures to Cameroon and Mozambique, but in their final outing were 2-0 up over the defending ​champions before conceding three goals and going down ‌to a second-string Ivorian lineup.

Neither Aubameyang nor veteran defender Ecuele Manga played on Wednesday, with Aubameyang having returned to his French club Olympique de Marseille for treatment on ‌a thigh injury.

The former African Footballer of the Year responded on social media, saying on X: “I ‌think the team’s problems are much deeper than ⁠the individual I am.”

Aubameyang, at 36, had likely played his last game for Gabon in their defeat by Mozambique, as was also likely the case with the 37-year-old former ‌Cardiff City defender Ecuele Manga.

Disbanding the national team used to be a common reaction in Africa to disappointing results, but since world football’s governing ‍body FIFA has taken a hard stance against government interference in the running of football associations, it has been a rare occurrence.