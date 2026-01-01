As the Africa Cup of Nations enters the knockout phase, Al Jazeera previews the last-16 matchups in Morocco.

As the New Year begins – and with an action-packed group stage now in the rear view mirror – the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) moves into the knockout phase, with the round of 16 getting under way on Saturday.

Here’s all to know about the eight fixtures:

⚽ Senegal vs Sudan

When: January 3, 5pm/16:00 GMT

Where: Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier

Pre-tournament favourites Senegal open their AFCON round-of-16 campaign against Sudan, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition and appearing in the knockout stages for the first time in 14 years.

Senegal finished top of Group D with seven points after two wins and a draw, edging the Democratic Republic of the Congo on goal difference.

The 2022 champions, boasting considerable attacking firepower in Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mane, will start as clear favourites but will be without captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who was sent off in their final group match.

The 117th-ranked Sudan progressed as one of the four best third-placed teams, collecting three points in Group E courtesy of a victory over Equatorial Guinea: a result that marked only their second-ever win at AFCON since lifting the trophy in 1970.

Reaching the last-16 represents a significant achievement for Sudan, whose footballing progress has come amid ongoing turmoil at home. Sudan has been ravaged by war since fighting broke out between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April 2023.

⚽ Mali vs Tunisia

When: January 3, 8pm local/19:00 GMT

Where: Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca

This round-of-16 showdown brings together two familiar AFCON foes, as Group A runners-up Mali take on Group C’s second-placed side Tunisia.

Mali progressed with three points after drawing all three group matches, while Tunisia advanced with four, courtesy of one win and one draw. Neither side set the group stage alight, but both could use this round as a chance to reset and raise their level.

The two teams have met 15 times across competitive fixtures and friendlies, with Tunisia holding a narrow edge in the head-to-head, claiming seven victories to Mali’s five, while three matches ended in a draw. Their most recent meeting came at AFCON in January 2024, when they played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage.

Mali, who finished runners-up at the tournament in 1972, will be without midfielder Amadou Haidara after he was sent off late in their last game.

⚽ Morocco vs Tanzania

When: January 4, 5pm/16:00 GMT

Where: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat

Hosts Morocco, Africa’s highest-ranked nation at 11th in the world, have lined up a meeting with Tanzania, who ended a 45-year wait to play in the AFCON knockouts. With just two points from three Group C games, Tanzania squeezed into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, edging out Angola on goals scored.

Morocco, meanwhile, topped Group A with seven points from two wins and a draw. Despite being tipped as overwhelming favourites, the Atlas Lions faced early criticism after a nervy opening-day win over minnows Comoros and a draw with Mali, before restoring confidence with a convincing 3-0 victory over Zambia in their final group match.

Coach Walid Regragui, who had earlier apologised to frustrated fans for the team’s underwhelming performance, is targeting the country’s second continental crown, 50 years after Morocco’s maiden AFCON triumph.

⚽ South Africa vs Cameroon



When: January 4, 8pm local/19:00 GMT

Where: Al Barid Stadium in Rabat

Oswin Appollis’s late penalty capped a five-goal thriller against Zimbabwe and sealed South Africa’s passage to the round of 16 as Group B runners-up. Bafana Bafana finished the group stage with two wins and one defeat and now face five-time champions Cameroon.

South Africa, one of the seven AFCON participants to have booked their place at FIFA World Cup 2026, finished third at AFCON 2023 but are yet to fully hit top gear this time. They will be hoping to find their rhythm against Cameroon, who progressed as Group F runners-up after an unbeaten group-stage campaign that included two victories.

Sunday’s contest will mark the 10th meeting between the sides: five of their previous encounters ended in draws, with South Africa claiming three wins and Cameroon prevailing just once.

⚽ Egypt vs Benin



When: January 5, 5pm/16:00 GMT)

Where: Adrar Stadium in Agadir

An unbeaten group-stage campaign saw Egypt finish top of Group B with seven points. Even with a second-string lineup and key players such as Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush rested, the Pharaohs played out a goalless draw in the final group match against Angola to keep up their momentum.

That consistency has fuelled a belief among the team and fans alike that Egypt could finally convert promise into silverware after years of near misses, as the record seven-time champions chase a first AFCON title since 2010.

Benin, by contrast, scraped into the last-16 thanks to a single result: a 1-0 victory over Botswana in Group D, which also marked their maiden win at the AFCON finals. It took them 16 attempts to register that breakthrough following their debut in 2004, despite their run to the quarterfinals in 2019.

Facing the might of Egypt, Benin will be hoping to double that tally and spring another AFCON upset.

⚽ Nigeria vs Mozambique

When: January 5, 8pm local/19:00 GMT

Where: Fez Stadium in Fez

Nigeria were the first side to book their place in the round of 16 with a perfect group-stage record, asserting their dominance early in the tournament.

The Super Eagles have quickly put their disappointment of missing out on the World Cup behind them, soaring in Morocco on the back of a talented squad featuring established stars Ademola Lookman, Raphael Onyedika, Victor Osimhen and Alex Iwobi.

The Group C winners now face Mozambique, who finished third in Group F with three points and are making their first appearance in an AFCON knockout stage. The Mambas ended a 40-year wait for a victory at the continental finals by edging Gabon 3-2 – a result that ultimately secured their progression.

Monday’s clash represents Mozambique’s sternest test yet, as they chase a maiden win over Nigeria, having lost four times and drawn once in five previous meetings with the former champions.

⚽ Algeria vs DR Congo



When: January 6, 5pm/16:00 GMT

Where: Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat

After Nigeria, Algeria were the only other side to record a perfect group-stage campaign, topping Group E in style thanks to the clinical finishing of Riyad Mahrez and Ibrahim Maza. The North Africans possess squad depth and have underlined their credentials as title contenders – but their first knockout assignment poses a tricky test against DR Congo.

DR Congo finished runners-up in Group D with two wins and a draw, producing disciplined displays at both ends of the pitch. This round-of-16 meeting is arguably the most intriguing tie, pitting two in-form sides who are yet to taste defeat in Morocco.

History, however, favours Algeria, who are unbeaten against DR Congo in six previous encounters, recording two wins and four draws. Tuesday’s clash will mark their first meeting in seven years.

⚽ Ivory Coast vs Burkina Faso



When: January 6, 8pm local/19:00 GMT

Where: Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh

Title holders Ivory Coast sealed top spot in Group F with seven points after a comeback victory in their final group match, finishing ahead of Cameroon on goals scored. Winger Amad Diallo has been among their standout performers, netting two of the team’s five goals in the group stage.

The Ivorians round off the last-16 fixtures against Burkina Faso, who finished runners-up in Group E with two wins and one defeat.

The West African rivals are no strangers to each other, having met 20 times in all competitions and friendlies. Ivory Coast hold the upper hand with nine victories, while eight encounters ended in draws, and Burkina Faso have prevailed on just three occasions.