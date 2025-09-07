The four-time world champion earned his third Italian Grand Prix at the famous track and is the first driver to win from pole position at Monza since 2019.

Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of title contenders and McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It was a first win since May for Verstappen – and only his third of the season – and capped a wonderful weekend at Monza for the four-time world champion, who had posted the fastest lap in Formula 1 history at the track on Saturday to claim pole position.

“That was unbelievable, guys! Well done, everyone,” Verstappen said on team radio. “We executed that really well. What an unbelievable weekend. We can be really proud of that.”

Norris was second, nearly 20 seconds behind Verstappen, to trim the gap to Piastri in the title race to 31 points. He had started the day 34 points behind the Australian driver, who was not happy after he was ordered to let his teammate past towards the end of the race.

The switch came after Norris had a slow pit stop, which appeared to put his title chances further in jeopardy when he came out behind his teammate. But McLaren ordered Piastri to let the British driver past, which he did despite grumbling about the decision on team radio.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton had solid performances at the team’s home race. Cheered on by the passionate, red-clad “Tifosi” fans, Leclerc finished fourth while Hamilton surged through the field at the start to cross the line in sixth – after starting from 10th following a five-place grid penalty.

Norris was desperate to rebound from a disastrous Dutch GP, where he retired with a rare engine problem. Starting from second at Monza, he tussled with Verstappen from the start and was forced off into the grass at the first corner.

“I always know it is going to be a good fight with Max, and it was,” Norris said. “One of those weekends where we are a bit slower, but a good fight, and I enjoyed it.”

Verstappen was told to give the place back and duly did so, but the Red Bull driver reclaimed the lead at the start of lap four, diving past Norris into turn one.

From there, it was almost a procession to victory for Verstappen. He briefly found himself behind the McLarens after pitting on lap 38, but retook the lead when Piastri was brought in on lap 46, followed by Norris a lap later.