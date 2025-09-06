All to know about Asia’s premier T20 spectacle, including top players, history, fixtures and India-Pakistan rivalry.

Seven nations will look to dethrone India as continental champions when the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Asia Cup 2025 gets under way in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 9.

The tournament is traditionally held every two years, with Sri Lanka hosting the previous edition in 2023, when India beat the hosts to lift the crown in Colombo.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to the Asia Cup 2025:

When and where will the Asia Cup be held?

The tournament will begin with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong on September 9 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and conclude with the final on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The two venues will host the entire tournament – comprising 19 matches – with Sharjah missing out.

What’s the full match schedule of the Asia Cup?

The full match schedule for the 2025 tournament can be accessed here.

Why isn’t India hosting the Asia Cup?

India was slated to host the tournament as per the hosting rights schedule. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remains the official host of the tournament, it is being played in the UAE due to the recent conflict between India and Pakistan.

Before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, hosted by Pakistan, the two neighbours agreed to play each other only at neutral venues in international cricket tournaments. Due to the logistical complications and the compact nature of the competition, the ACC decided to organise the entire tournament in the UAE.

Which teams are participating in the Asia Cup 2025, and what’s the format?

The eight participating nations are divided into two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE

Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong

The tournament will be played in two group stages, followed by the final.

Following the initial group stage, the top two teams from each group will enter the Super Four phase, where all teams will face each other in a round-robin format.

The top two teams at the end of the Super Four will qualify for the final.

The full squads list for the eight teams can be accessed here.

The ACC Men's T20I Asia Cup kicks off from 9th to 28th September in the UAE!

Why is the Asia Cup being played in the T20 format?

Up until the 12th edition of the tournament, the Asia Cup was played in the 50-over one-day international (ODI) format. However, the ACC decided to switch the format to Twenty20 for the 2016 edition to help teams prepare for the 2016 T20 World Cup, as the Asia Cup preceded the ICC event by a few weeks.

Since then, the Asia Cup has alternated between the two white-ball cricket formats – T20 and ODI – to match the ICC World Cup that follows.

India’s win in Sri Lanka in 2023 was followed by the 50-over World Cup a month later, while this year’s tournament will be followed by the T20 World Cup in February 2026.

Why is Nepal not playing in the Asia Cup?

Five of the eight slots for the Asia Cup 2025 were reserved for the ACC’s permanent members: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The other three were allocated to the top three teams at the ACC Premier Cup 2024, where Nepal finished fourth.

When is India vs Pakistan, and will they really face each other three times?

India and Pakistan are no strangers to having the limelight shone on them at global events, especially cricket tournaments.

It is no longer a surprise when both teams are grouped together at mega events to ensure at least one India vs Pakistan sellout game, but organisers of the Asia Cup have done one better by trying to eke out one more match by introducing a round-robin style Super Four stage. This has resulted in both teams meeting twice in the past three Asia Cups.

However, fate and results have not gone the organisers’ way in the 16 previous editions of the tournament, as the teams have never met in the final.

So yes, India and Pakistan could face each other thrice at the Asia Cup. Their first and most definite meeting is in Group A on September 14 in Dubai. Should they both qualify for the Super Four stage, they will meet again on September 21 at the same venue.

The September 28 final offers cricket fans the chance of a third India vs Pakistan match in two weeks – should both teams qualify.

Who are the top players to watch at the Asia Cup 2025?

Abhishek Sharma (India): The fact that the young top-order batter has managed to carve a spot in a highly competitive T20 Indian batting lineup is enough to mark Sharma as one to watch in the Asia Cup. The 24-year-old boasts the highest career strike rate of 193 among all batters in T20s and backs it up with two centuries and half-centuries in the format.

The fact that the young top-order batter has managed to carve a spot in a highly competitive T20 Indian batting lineup is enough to mark Sharma as one to watch in the Asia Cup. The 24-year-old boasts the highest career strike rate of 193 among all batters in T20s and backs it up with two centuries and half-centuries in the format. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): Often regarded as arguably the best T20 bowler, the Afghanistan captain consistently makes the list of top players at the end of any tournament he participates in. Rashid, who will turn 27 during the Asia Cup, has nearly 10 years of T20 international experience and is not afraid of using it as both an all-rounder and a leader.

Often regarded as arguably the best T20 bowler, the Afghanistan captain consistently makes the list of top players at the end of any tournament he participates in. Rashid, who will turn 27 during the Asia Cup, has nearly 10 years of T20 international experience and is not afraid of using it as both an all-rounder and a leader. Hasan Nawaz (Pakistan): Pakistan have often been criticised for their batters’ inability to match modern-day T20 batting strike rates, but in Nawaz, they seem to have found a solution to this problem. The 23-year-old has a strike rate of 174, with a T20 hundred and two fifties in his 16 matches.

Pakistan have often been criticised for their batters’ inability to match modern-day T20 batting strike rates, but in Nawaz, they seem to have found a solution to this problem. The 23-year-old has a strike rate of 174, with a T20 hundred and two fifties in his 16 matches. Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka): If Sri Lanka are to match India and win a record-equalling seventh Asia Cup crown, their top-order batters will need to score consistently. Nissanka could prove to be just the player to do it as he enters the tournament in excellent run-scoring form as an opener. He has scored 30 or more runs in eight of his last 10 T20 innings, including three fifties.

If Sri Lanka are to match India and win a record-equalling seventh Asia Cup crown, their top-order batters will need to score consistently. Nissanka could prove to be just the player to do it as he enters the tournament in excellent run-scoring form as an opener. He has scored 30 or more runs in eight of his last 10 T20 innings, including three fifties. Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh): The right-arm pacer is a mainstay of the Bangladesh side, thanks to his cross-format consistency. He is a standout performer in T20s, though, with a bowling strike rate of 17.5 and an average of 22. Taskin comes into the tournament on the back of a couple of good home series against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Which top players will miss the Asia Cup?

Some of the biggest names in Asian cricket will be absent from the tournament. These are:

Babar Azam (Pakistan) Muhammad Rizwan (Pakistan) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) Rishabh Pant (India) Mohammed Siraj (India) Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka)



What’s the history, and who are the past winners of the Asia Cup?

The ACC was formed in 1983 with the aim of expanding cricket in the continent and bringing the regional teams together through tournaments such as the Asia Cup. The first edition was held in 1984 in the UAE, where India emerged victorious ahead of Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the ODI tournament.

Advertisement

The tournament remained biennial until 1990, when Pakistan pulled out over the fractious nature of its relationship with India over the conflict in Kashmir. Politics continued to find its way into sport, and the subsequent Asia Cup, in 1993, was called off as the South Asian giants were unable to mend their ties. While India travelled to Pakistan for the 2008 edition, the UAE has hosted the tournament twice in the past three editions as a neutral host.

Holders India are the most successful team, having won the title on eight occasions. Sri Lanka are not far behind, with six titles to their name.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh have never won the title, but with Sri Lanka and two-time winners Pakistan struggling in 2025, this tournament may represent their best-ever opportunity to win an Asia Cup crown.

Here’s the complete list of past champions:

1984: India

1986: Sri Lanka

1988: India

1990–91: India

1995: India

1997: Sri Lanka

2000: Pakistan

2004: Sri Lanka

2008: Sri Lanka

2010: India

2012: Pakistan

2014: Sri Lanka

2016: India

2018: India

2022: Sri Lanka

2023: India

How can fans buy tickets for the Asia Cup?

Tickets can be bought online or in person at one of the booths at both venues in the UAE.

How to follow and stream the Asia Cup live?

Al Jazeera will provide live text and photo commentary of a selection of games, including India vs Pakistan and the final.