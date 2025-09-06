All to know as the world’s top two men’s tennis players meet in New York in their third straight Grand Slam final.

The latest chapter of arguably the most riveting rivalry in modern-day men’s tennis is to unfold in New York when Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jannik Sinner in the final of the US Open 2025.

For the tennis fans, it’s a chance to see the present and future of the game – nicknamed “Sincaraz” – duel in a Grand Slam final for the third time in 2025.

For the young stars, the meeting offers an opportunity to put their hands on another major trophy as the year’s Grand Slams come to a close.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is the Alcaraz vs Sinner US Open final?

The match is scheduled for Sunday at 2pm (18:00 GMT).

Where will Alcaraz and Sinner play the final?

The final will be played on the famous blue hardcourts of the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

What happened in the last Alcaraz vs Sinner match?

The pair last faced each other in the final of the Cincinnati Open on August 18, but the match ended prematurely when Sinner retired over health concerns. The Italian felt unwell in the sweltering conditions and pulled out of the match after 23 minutes of play.

Alcaraz was crowned champion but said: “This is not the way that I want to win trophies.”

How many times has Alcaraz beaten Sinner?

Nine. The Spaniard has got the better of his rival in their 13 meetings since they first faced each other in 2021.

Sinner has managed one win in the pair’s five meetings in 2025.

When was the last time Sinner beat Alcaraz?

Sinner beat Alcaraz to lift his first Wimbledon trophy in July. The match lasted four sets (4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4) and just over three hours as the Italian picked up his second Grand Slam title of 2025.

How long was the Alcaraz-Sinner match at the French Open final?

The young stars enthralled crowds with top quality tennis in one of the most engaging Grand Slam finals of the modern era when they battled for five hours and 29 minutes in the final of the French Open 2025.

Alcaraz emerged victorious in the five-set classic (4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6) for his second consecutive Roland Garros title.

How many US Open titles has Alcaraz won?

One. The US Open gave Alcaraz his first taste of Grand Slam success when he won the trophy in 2022. He was unable to repeat the feat in 2023 when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals and had a shock second-round exit in 2024 at the hands of Botic van de Zandschulp.

Have Alcaraz and Sinner ever played against each other at the US Open?

The pair’s only previous meeting at the tournament came in the quarterfinals in 2022. It was another epic that kickstarted their rivalry. Alcaraz won in four sets in a match that lasted five hours and 15 minutes, finishing just before 3am in New York.

How many Grand Slam titles have Alcaraz and Sinner won?

Alcaraz has five titles to his name – one at the US Open (2022), two at Wimbledon (2023, 2024) and two at the French Open (2024, 2025).

Sinner has won four Grand Slam finals – one at the US Open (2024), two at the Australian Open (2024, 2025) and one at Wimbledon (2025).

What are the overall Alcaraz vs Sinner stats?

Win-loss record in 2025:

Alcaraz: 60-6

Sinner: 37-4

Career win-loss record

Alcaraz: 269-62

Sinner: 300-84

Titles in 2025

Alcaraz: 2

Sinner: 6

Career titles

Alcaraz: 22

Sinner: 20

Career prize money

Alcaraz: $48.5m

Sinner: $46.3m

What was Alcaraz’s route to the US Open final?

First round: defeated Reilly Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4

Second round: defeated Mattia Bellucci 6-1, 6-0, 6-3

Third round: defeated Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0

Fourth round: defeated Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-3, 6-4

Quarterfinals: defeated Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

Semifinals: defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6, 6-2

What was Sinner’s route to the US Open final?

First round: defeated Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-1, 6-2

Second round: defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Third round: defeated Denis Shapovalov 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

Fourth round: defeated Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-1, 6-1

Quarterfinals: defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Semifinals: defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

What has Alcaraz said about the final?

“Just the level that I start the match, just wanted to keep that level really high during the whole match.

“I’m thinking I’m doing that in this tournament, which I’m really proud about. ”

What has Sinner said about Alcaraz and the final?

“On court, we like to see each other, you know, because it means that, considering our ranking, it means that we are doing well in the tournament.

“Sunday is a very special day and an amazing final again.

“I feel like our rivalry started here, playing an amazing match. We are two different players now with different confidence too.”

Why will President Donald Trump attend the US Open final?

The US president plans to attend the tennis showpiece in his latest appearance at a major sporting event after trips to the Super Bowl in February and the FIFA Club World Cup final in July.

The president will attend the final as a client guest and will watch the match from that client’s suite, a spokesperson for the US Tennis Association said.

The association did not identify which client Trump will be a guest of. It’s to be Trump’s first appearance at the Grand Slam tournament in New York since 2015.

Alcaraz said he would “try not to think” about the president’s presence at the final.

“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think, attending the tennis match, it’s great for tennis to have the president [at] the final.”

What is the prize money for the US Open winner?

In addition to a glittering trophy, the champion will walk away with prize money of $5m.

Where can I stream and follow the US Open tennis final?

The match will be shown by local and terrestrial broadcasters as well as digital streaming services around the globe.

Al Jazeera Sport will cover the final via live text and photo commentary from 15:00 GMT on Sunday.