Will Sabalenka overcome her two Grand Slam final losses in 2025 to beat Anisimova, a woman carving a comeback trail?

Two of the fastest and most powerful players in women’s tennis will face off on the blue hard courts of Arthur Ashe Stadium in a bid to lift the champion’s trophy at the US Open 2025.

The women’s singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Amanda Anisimova is being touted as a match-up of two athletes with a very similar style of play but who have faced contrasting fortunes in recent years.

Sabalenka sits at the top of the world rankings and is the tournament’s defending champion, albeit the Belarusian has not won a Grand Slam in 2025 despite qualifying for the finals at the Australian and French Open championships.

Meanwhile, Anisimova has made an astonishing comeback after losing to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final with a double- bagel – a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline – that left her in tears after the match in London in July.

The American with Russian roots has turned things around quickly to qualify for her second Grand Slam final in less than two months.

Here’s all you need to know about the women’s singles final of the US Open 2025:

When is the US Open women’s singles final?

The final is scheduled for Saturday, September 6, at 4pm local time (20:00 GMT).

Has Sabalenka ever beaten Anisimova?

Yes, but Anisimova holds the upper hand when it comes to their head-to-head encounters. The American has won six of their nine matches to date, including their thrilling three-set meeting in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Sabalenka last beat Anisimova at the French Open, where she came out on top in straight sets (7-6, 6-3) in the round of 16.

The world number nine has beaten the US Open top seed twice since making her return to competitive tennis in 2024.

Aryna Sabalenka will look to repeat. Amanda Anisimova will look to win her home Grand Slam. Here we go. pic.twitter.com/h6UHPrZ7gJ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2025

Why was Anisimova out of tennis?

The 24-year-old, once considered a teenage prodigy, stepped away from the game in May 2023 over fears of a burnout and concerns regarding her mental health.

She returned at the beginning of the 2024 season and qualified for the fourth round of the Australian Open.

How many Grand Slams has Sabalenka won?

Three. The 27-year-old has won the Australian Open twice, in 2023 and 2024, in addition to her 2024 US Open win.

What has Sabalenka said about Anisimova and the final?

“I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots.

“I felt like in that match at Wimby [Wimbledon], I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors.

“I gave her [Anisimova] a lot of opportunities [in the Wimbledon match], and of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities. I didn’t use them.

“I badly wanted to give myself another opportunity, another final, and I want to prove to myself that I learned those tough lessons and I can do better in the finals.”

What has Anisimova said about Sabalenka and the final?

“We’ve had very, very tough matches.

“But I think the standout one was probably Wimbledon. It was really a seesaw match, which is almost always the case when I play her.”

What are the Sabalenka and Anisimova career stats?

Win-loss record in 2025

Sabalenka: 50-10

Anisimova: 33-15

WTA titles in 2025

Sabalenka: 3

Anisimova: 1

Career win-loss record

Sabalenka: 466-198

Anisimova: 194-113

Career titles

Sabalenka: 20

Anisimova: 3

Career prize money

Sabalenka: $37.4m

Anisimova: $8.7m