Sport|Football

Messi brace for Argentina downs Venezuela in emotional World Cup farewell

A sold out stadium of 85 thousand in Buenos Aires witness two farewell Lionel Messi goals in World Cup qualifier.

Argentina's Lionel Messi with his children on the pitch.
Argentina's Lionel Messi with his children on the pitch before the World Cup qualifier against Argentina [Rodrigo Valle/Reuters]
Published On 5 Sep 2025

Lionel Messi made sure he had good memories of playing a home qualifier with Argentina’s national team for the last time in his illustrious career.

The former Barcelona forward scored twice on Thursday in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Venezuela in front of a raucous sellout crowd that had gathered at Estadio Monumental to bid him farewell.

“Being able to finish this way here is what I’ve always dreamed of,” Messi said.

“I’ve experienced a lot of things on this pitch, both good and not so good, but it’s always a joy to play in Argentina, in front of our fans.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela
Lionel Messi of Argentina stands in front of one of the many banners prepared for him by the home fans during the World Cup qualifier [Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images]

Messi is yet to give any clues about when he will retire from the top level of the sport, but the qualifiers for the 2030 World Cup will begin in 2027, when he is 40.

The Argentina captain scored in the 39th and 80th minutes, and Lautaro Martinez added a goal in the 76th.

Messi now has 36 goals in South American World Cup qualifiers and remains the all-time scoring leader.

His Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suarez, has 29 goals in continental qualifying, but he has retired from Uruguay’s national team. Bolivia’s Marcelo Moreno Martins is third with 22.

Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi leaves the field after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Argentina and Venezuela
Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi bids final farewell as a player on home soil as he leaves the field in Buenos Aires [Juan Mabromata/AFP]

Looking ahead, Messi clarified he will only compete in next year’s World Cup if he feels physically fit.

“I’m excited, eager. It’s day by day, feeling the sensations. If I feel good, I enjoy it; if not, I’d rather not be there,” he said, adding that the nine months until the tournament kicks off “is a long time”.

Already qualified, the World Cup champions extended their tally to 38 points and will remain atop the South American qualifying standings regardless of what happens in the last round next Tuesday.

Venezuela, trying to qualify for its first World Cup, remains on 18 points and in seventh place. They’re still in contention to advance to an intercontinental playoff.

Lionel Messi of Argentina shoots to score the team's first goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Venezuela
Lionel Messi of Argentina shoots to score his team’s first goal during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match against Venezuela [Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images]
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

