US Open: Sinner dominates Musetti to set up semifinal with Auger-Aliassim

Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his ruthless run at the US Open by beating 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday in the first all-Italian men’s Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The world number one, who also holds the Australian Open trophy, extended his hardcourt winning streak to 26 matches and will take on Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semifinal on Friday.

“It was a good performance, I was very solid, I started well … It’s nearly midnight, so thank you all for staying,” Sinner told the crowd.

“Obviously, we know each other well,” he said of Musetti.

“We’re from the same country, there are so many Italians in the draw. Many Italians here so it’s nice to play here. Playing Davis Cup together and stuff but you have to take the friendship away for the match. When we shake hands, everything is fine.

“It’s amazing, I’m sure that back home some Italians are not sleeping. It’s a special country and we have amazing support.”

Sinner’s thunderous hitting from the word go helped him take a 5-0 lead, and while the loudest applause of the evening came when Musetti got on the board, that was the only joy he had in the opening set.

Musetti briefly threatened to break early in the second, but Sinner staved off his challenge to double his advantage, before easing through the next set and finishing it with a clean hold.

“Every player in the semifinals of a Grand Slam is playing amazing tennis,” Sinner added.

“It’s a very special tournament. The last Grand Slam of the year. There’s no better place to play a night match here, on the biggest stadium we have, with an amazing crowd.

“It means a lot to me.”