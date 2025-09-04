Germany shocked by Slovakia with third loss in row as World Cup path begins

Germany begin their World Cup qualifying group with defeat by Slovakia, the third straight loss for four-time winners.

Four-time world champions Germany suffered their first away loss in a World Cup qualifier after their shock 2-0 defeat by hosts Slovakia in their opening qualifier for the 2026 tournament.

The Germans, who have set a goal of winning the 2026 World Cup, had never before lost a World Cup qualifier on the road, and they have now lost their last three consecutive matches, following defeats by Portugal and France in the Nations League in June.

“We did not show any emotionality in our game today. In terms of emotions, the opponents were miles ahead of us,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said after Thursday’s defeat. “We want to go to the World Cup, but today we were miles away from that.

“I want to see that emotionality. We picked the best players in Germany, but maybe we have to put less importance on quality and more on players who will give it all out there.”

The Germans have not made an impact in major international tournaments since last winning the World Cup in 2014.

Nagelsmann’s team were on the back foot with the Slovaks missing a golden chance in the opening seconds with Lubomir Satka. Germany goalkeeper Oliver Baumann then denied Leo Sauer in their one-on-one with a superb save in the 21st minute, in early warnings that the visitors did not heed.

Slovakia’s offensive play paid off in the 42nd when Germany’s Florian Wirtz lost possession and the hosts launched a quick break with David Hanchko completing it with a fine finish.

Germany, toothless in the first half, looked more aggressive after the break, and Leon Goretzka came close. However, Slovakia struck against the run of play, with David Strelec sending defender Antonio Rudiger the wrong way before curling a shot past Baumann in the 55th.

“The first five minutes of the second half were a bit brighter, but the rest was pretty grim,” Nagelsmann said.

“I trust my team, but they have to understand that simply being a better player than the opponent is not enough if you don’t show willingness and desire. You won’t get results with the handbrake on.”

The Germans, who were eliminated in the first round of the previous two World Cups, were unable to mount a serious comeback, lacking any ideas and punch up front.

Slovakia travel to Luxembourg for their next Group A match on Sunday, while Germany host Northern Ireland.