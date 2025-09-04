Who will replace Kohli and Rohit ? Why aren’t Babar and Rizwan? All to know about the Asia Cup squads.

The top men’s cricket teams in Asia will come together after two years to compete in the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) T20 Asia Cup 2025 from Tuesday.

Several new captains will be leading their charges with world T20 champions and Asia Cup holders India to be led by Suryakumar Yadav, while Charith Asalanka will be at the helm of 2023 runners-up Sri Lanka.

Here’s what you need to know about the teams and their full squads for the tournament:

Which teams are playing in the Asia Cup 2025?

In addition to the five permanent members of the ACC – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – three other teams have qualified for the 2025 edition: Hong Kong, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. They are divided into two groups of four each:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play in the Asia Cup 2025?

No. The two former India captains announced their retirements after leading their team to their second T20 World Cup title in the West Indies in 2024. It was Kohli’s first T20 world title, while Rohit lifted the trophy for the second time, having been part of India’s triumphant side at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa.

Suryakumar took over the T20 captaincy reins from Rohit in August 2024, while the likes of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have replaced both top-order batters.

Who is Pakistan’s captain at Asia Cup 2025?

The revolving-door nature of Pakistan cricket means the captain’s hat changes hands – or heads – fairly quickly.

Batting star Babar Azam had the role given and taken from him twice in the space of 11 months in 2023-24, while Mohammad Rizwan held the role for five months.

The incumbent, Salman Ali Agha, took over in March and has since led Pakistan to two series wins and one series loss.

He will continue in the leadership role at the Asia Cup.

Will Wanindu Hasaranga play in the Asia Cup 2025?

Yes, the Sri Lankan leg-spin bowling all-rounder has been declared fit for the tournament following his recovery from a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old missed out on the 2023 edition at home and will be keen to make an impact as Sri Lanka seek a seventh Asia Cup title.

𝐀 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 🇵🇰 A fresh-looking squad gears up for the #ACCMensAsiaCup2025 – with all eyes on Salman Ali Agha, who takes the reins as skipper in his first major tournament 👊#ACC pic.twitter.com/UGvL8aFOis — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 17, 2025

What are the full squads of all Asia Cup 2025 teams?

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh

Litton Das (captain, wicketkeeper), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Hong Kong

Yasim Murtaza (captain), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (wicketkeeper), Nizakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Ashish Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah (wicketkeeper), Adil Mehmood, Haroon Arshad Mohammad, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Waheed, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan.

India

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube , Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

Oman

Jatinder Singh (captain), Hammad Mirza (wicketkeeper), Vinayak Shukla (wicketkeeper), Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedara, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava.

Pakistan

Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

United Arab Emirates

Muhammad Waseem (capt), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.