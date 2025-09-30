The Miami Dolphins wide receiver suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury against the New York Jets.

Dolphins standout receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field early in the third quarter of Miami’s Monday game against the New York Jets with a potentially serious left knee injury.

The Dolphins quickly ruled Hill out, and announced he was being transported to a local hospital for imaging and further evaluation.

Hill was injured when he caught a 10-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa near the New York sideline, with 13 minutes and 21 seconds left in the third quarter. His leg twisted awkwardly as he was going out of bounds, and he immediately grabbed for the knee.

While being carted off with an air cast on his leg, Hill forcefully clapped his hands several times, smiled and laughed in response to the crowd.

After the Dolphins won 27-21, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said of the way Hill exited, “He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I’ve ever – it’s just such a terrible experience when you go out and see guys when they have issues like that. But he immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good. Just make sure the guys get this win.’ He was focused on the team.”

“That’s what I know about it. Outside of that, I’m sure I’ll be given more information tomorrow,” he said.

Hill had six receptions for 67 yards before exiting. Including the Monday output, he has 21 receptions for 265 yards, and one touchdown in four games this season.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is in his fourth season with the Dolphins after playing his first six campaigns with the Chiefs.

Hill helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl after the 2019 season. He is a five-time first-team All-Pro, who was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-2010s Team as a punt returner.