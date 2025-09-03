When will India play Pakistan, and where? Which teams are in? Al Jazeera’s lowdown on the T20 cricket tournament’s schedule.

Some of the biggest names in men’s cricket will be in action when eight teams come together for the 17th edition of the Asian Cricket Council’s (ACC) Asia Cup tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 9.

Defending champions India will look to retain their crown in the 20-day Twenty20 contest, which will comprise 19 matches.

Here’s all you need to know about the teams, format and schedule of the Asia Cup 2025:

Which teams are playing in the Asia Cup 2025?

In addition to the five permanent members of the ACC – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan – three other teams have qualified for the 2025 edition: Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE. They are divided into two groups of four each:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

What’s the format of the Asia Cup 2025?

The tournament will be played in two group stages, followed by the final.

Following the initial group stage, the top two teams from each group will enter the Super Four, where all teams will face each other in a round-robin format.

The top two teams at the end of the Super Fours will qualify for the final.

Where will the Asia Cup matches be held?

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the games.

When are the India vs Pakistan match and the final in the Asia Cup 2025?

The neighbouring countries are set to play the first of their three possible encounters on Sunday, September 14, in Dubai in their Group A clash.

Should both teams enter the Super Fours, they will face each other again on September 21 at the same venue and, if both qualify for the final, their all-important match will take place on September 28 in Dubai for the third time.

What’s the full match schedule of the Asia Cup 2025?

Asia Cup 2025 group stage schedule

Tuesday, September 9, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, September 10, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

UAE vs India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Thursday, September 11, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Friday, September 12, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

Oman vs Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Saturday, September 13, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sunday, September 14, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

India vs Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Monday, September 15, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

Hong Kong vs Sri Lanka at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Monday, September 15, 4pm (12:00 GMT)

UAE vs Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Tuesday, September 16, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Wednesday, September 17, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

UAE vs Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Thursday, September 18, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Friday, September 19, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

India vs Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025 Super Four schedule

Saturday, September 20, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

B1 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Sunday, September 21, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

A1 vs A2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Tuesday, September 23, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

A2 vs B1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Wednesday, September 24, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

A1 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Thursday, September 25, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

A2 vs B2 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Friday, September 26, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

A1 vs B1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Asia Cup 2025 final

Sunday, September 28, 6:30pm (14:30 GMT)

TBD vs TBD at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai