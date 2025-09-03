When is the Alcaraz-Djokovic US Open semifinal and what have the players said? Al Jazeera explains.

Novak Djokovic‘s latest quest for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam tennis title has brought him back to the place where the Serbian great won his last major in 2023 – the famous blue courts of the US Open.

The 38-year-old has defied his age and an often partisan crowd to overcome three American challengers, including home favourite Taylor Fritz, on his way to the semifinal, only to set a date with one of the two best players in the world: Carlos Alcaraz.

As the seventh-seeded former champion renews his generational rivalry with the young Spaniard, he will need to pull out all the stops in the semifinal in order to set up a date with destiny in Sunday’s final.

Here’s what you need to know about the Alcaraz vs Djokovic semifinal:

When is the Alcaraz vs Djokovic US Open semifinal?

The eagerly awaited clash is scheduled for Friday, September 5, and has been allocated the North American prime time slot at 7pm local time (23:00 GMT).

How many times has Alcaraz beaten Djokovic?

The world number two has racked up three wins against the Serbian great, who leads their head-to-head record with five wins in their eight meetings.

Djokovic also has the upper hand in wins in their last five matches, having beaten the 22-year-old in the Australian Open 2025 quarterfinals and gold medal match at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Alcaraz, though, has beaten the 2023 US Open winner in two Wimbledon finals – in 2023 and 2024.

This will be the pair’s first meeting at the US Open.

How many times has Djokovic won the US Open?

The Arthur Ashe Stadium is admittedly not among Djokovic’s most favoured courts as he has won four titles in New York, compared with 10 at the Australian Open and seven at Wimbledon.

The world number seven won the US Open in 2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023.

How many US Open titles does Alcaraz have?

The US Open brought Alcaraz his first Grand Slam title in 2022 as the then 19-year-old announced himself on the world stage by defeating Casper Ruud in four sets.

While the young fan favourite has since won four more major titles, he hasn’t been successful at the US Open again.

What happened in the last Alcaraz vs Djokovic match?

The pair met in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in January, when Djokovic won the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

What has Alcaraz said about his semifinal with Djokovic?

“I really want revenge, that’s obvious.

“I just want to step on court, try to do my things, follow my goals and try to enjoy as much as I can.”

What has Djokovic said about the match?

“I’d love to be fit enough to play and to play potentially five sets with Carlos. I know that my best tennis is going to be required, but I’d rise to the occasion.

“I have another chance, another shot. Hopefully … I can be fit enough and play well enough to keep up with Carlos then it can be anybody’s match.

“I definitely am not going with a white flag on the court.”

What are the Alcaraz vs Djokovic career stats?

Win-loss record in 2025

Alcaraz: 59-6

Djokovic: 31-9

ATP titles in 2025

Alcaraz: 6

Djokovic: 1

Career win-loss record

Alcaraz: 268-62

Djokovic: 1155-6

Career titles

Alcaraz: 22

Djokovic: 100

Career prize money

Alcaraz: $48.4m

Djokovic: $188.9m