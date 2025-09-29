Brandon Aubrey and Brandon McManus traded short field goals in overtime, and the highly anticipated return of Micah Parsons to Dallas ended with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers in a 40-40 tie in the National Football League (NFL).

Star quarterbacks Dak Prescott of Dallas and Green Bay’s Jordan Love had three touchdown passes apiece in regulation on Sunday night, which included seven consecutive lead-changing touchdowns before McManus’ tying 53-yard field goal as time expired.

McManus kicked a 34-yarder as the clock hit 00:00 in overtime, just after Love’s pass into the back of the end zone fell incomplete with just a second remaining.

What started as the hyped return of one of the game’s elite pass rushers, exactly a month after the Cowboys (1-2-1) traded Parsons to the Packers (2-1-1), ended up as the second dramatic duel of quarterbacks in as many home games for Dallas.

The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-37 in overtime two weeks earlier when Russell Wilson was starting for New York.

Sunday’s fixture was the second-highest scoring tie in NFL history – behind the Raiders’ 43-43 draw with the Boston Patriots in the American Football League (AFL) in 1964 – and was the first for Dallas since 1969. The Packers last tied in 2018.