Holders India meet Pakistan for the first time in the final of an Asia Cup tournament with tensions running high.

Who: India vs Pakistan

What: T20 Asia Cup 2025 final

When: Sunday, September 28 at 14:30 GMT

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

India and Pakistan will face off in a high-stakes Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday, with political and on-field friction overshadowing their first title clash in the regional tournament.

Pakistan secured their place in the decider after edging past Bangladesh by 11 runs on Thursday, setting the stage for a blockbuster meeting with their neighbours and archrivals India.

Defending champions India were the first team to book a place in the final following their win over Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav’s team finished their Super Fours campaign in a thrilling Super Over win over Sri Lanka on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about the Asia Cup 2025 final:

What has caused the recent tension between India and Pakistan?

The showdown comes months after an intense four-day conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours, who have not played a bilateral series in more than a decade.

What happened in the last India vs Pakistan match?

Their most recent meetings in the group stage and Super Four round of this Asia Cup saw India win both matches, but their skipper Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with counterpart Salman Agha.

Players from both sides also skipped post-match handshakes after both fixtures.

What is India’s form at the Asia Cup?

They have won all six of their matches in this 17th edition of the Asia Cup, played in the T20 format, and are chasing a record-extending ninth title.

Opener Abhishek Sharma has been in scintillating form with successive half-centuries, while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav leads the bowling charts with 12 wickets.

But their fielding has been suspect, with 12 dropped catches in the tournament so far.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy blamed the “ring of fire” created by the stadium’s 350 floodlights for the butter-fingered display.

“We have to pick up our fielding, and definitely, the fielding coach has a lot to say,” Chakravarthy said.

What are Pakistan’s chances of beating India in the final?

Pakistan, two-time Asia Cup champions, will rely on their pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rauf to provide early breakthroughs, while spinners Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz will aim to contain India’s powerful batting lineup.

Their batting, however, remains a concern after collapsing to 49-5 against Bangladesh before recovering to post 135-8, which proved to be a winning total.

Suryakumar downplayed the on-field rivalry after hammering Pakistan for the second time in the tournament, but coach Mike Hesson believes his team can throw up a challenge to the number one-ranked T20 side.

How many times have India and Pakistan won the Asia Cup?

Pakistan have lifted the trophy on two occasions – in 2000 and 2012 – and qualified for the final five times.

India are seven-time Asia Cup champions, with 11 appearances in the final.

When was the last time Pakistan beat India?

Pakistan’s last Asia Cup win over India came in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup in the UAE. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 71 runs in the Super Four clash, but it was Mohammad Nawaz’s 20-ball 41 that saw Pakistan home.

India vs Pakistan: Head-to-head in T20Is

Since the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the countries have met in 15 T20Is. India have won 12 times, including the first match in 2007, which was tied and then decided in a Super Over.

Two of Pakistan’s three wins came in Dubai.

Players to watch: India

Abhishek Sharma: The fact that the young top-order batter has managed to carve a spot in a highly competitive T20 Indian batting lineup marks Sharma as one to watch in the Asia Cup. The 24-year-old boasts the highest career strike rate of 198 among all batters in T20s, and backs it up with two centuries and five half-centuries in the format – three of those coming in his last three innings, including the Super Fours win against Pakistan.

Players to watch: Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi: The former Pakistan captain has returned to form for his country and was the star turn in the crucial victory against Bangladesh. Although going wicketless in the two games against India at the tournament, the 25-year-old left-arm quick has taken eight wickets in the other three games, including his Player of the Match performance against the Tigers following figures of 3-17.

Form guide: India

India are unbeaten in the Asia Cup and have not lost a T20 series since winning the World Cup in June 2024.

Last five results (most recent first): W-W-W-W-W

Form guide: Pakistan

Pakistan’s form in T20s has been mixed for some time but at this edition of the Asia Cup, their only defeats have come against India, with four wins recorded overall at the tournament.

Last five results (most recent first): W-W-L-W-L

Team news: India

The holders are expected to go back to the same team that beat Pakistan in both the group and Super Fours stages.

Predicted India line-up:

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Team news: Pakistan

Pakistan are expected to field the same XI that beat Sri Lanka.

Pakistan predicted line-up:

Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

How can I follow and stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final?

Al Jazeera Sport will have live build-up ahead of our comprehensive photo and text commentary stream of the final from 09:30 GMT.

The match will be shown live on terrestrial and satellite channels, as well as live-streaming platforms across the world.

How can I buy tickets for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final?

While tickets for the general stands are sold out, some are still available in the hospitality sections of the stadium, starting at $991 and can be purchased at the tournament’s official ticketing website.