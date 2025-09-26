Atletico Madrid will look to kick-start their La Liga season in the derby in the Spanish capital’s derby against Real.

Who: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

What: Spanish La Liga

Where: Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain

When: Saturday, September 26, at 4:15PM (14:15 GMT)

When: Saturday, September 26, at 4:15PM (14:15 GMT)

Real Madrid have made a perfect start to the season under Xabi Alonso, but their new coach warned against complacency on Friday before his first Madrid derby in charge of La Liga’s leaders.

Alonso spent five seasons as a player with Real but now takes his team to the Metropolitano stadium to take on Atletico in his latest role with his side in impressive form.

Real have won all six league matches, conceding three goals, and hold a two-point advantage over champions Barcelona.

“We’ve only played six and got full points, but some games were a real struggle, so we can’t get overconfident,” Alonso told reporters before Saturday’s game.

“You can’t think that just by stepping onto the pitch you’ll win because of the badge you wear or the squad we have. I believe the more we educate ourselves to come out switched on for any match at any ground, the more games we’ll win.

“And if we win a lot of games, if we have that natural activation, we can pick up a lot of points. But we mustn’t relax because a lapse can cost you.”

Is Real Madrid’s trip Alonso’s first to Atletico as a manager?

Alonso has faced Atletico as manager when in charge of Bayer Leverkusen – drawing 2-2 in Madrid in 2022 shortly after taking over the German club and losing 2-1 away last season – but going there with Real is a very different prospect.

“It’s definitely different going to the Metropolitano with any other club than with Real Madrid,” Alonso said.

“Because of the healthy rivalry, and I think that’s something beautiful, something that’s been enjoyed for many years, and hopefully, we can keep enjoying it tomorrow, as well.”

How Atletico Madrid shape up before Real visit?

While Alonso’s Real are flying high, Diego Simeone’s Atletico have won two of their six league games, which leaves them already trailing their Madrid rivals by nine points, but those numbers are not so relevant at this stage.

Real have also failed to beat Atletico in the league over the last two seasons.

“The standings don’t say much right now,” Alonso said.

“Sure, we could extend the lead, but the match is going to be tough; it’s going to be tight. Winning at the Metropolitano isn’t easy; we’re going to have to work for it.”

Alonso impressed by Simeone but setting no targets

Simeone has been in charge at Atletico for 14 years, but 43-year-old Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti in June, is not looking that far ahead.

“What Simeone has done over these 14 years at Atletico is very important, not just what he’s achieved,” Alonso said.

“I’m just starting out, so I like to take things step by step. I don’t set such long-term goals.

“The beginning has been good, and there’s a long road ahead, so we will see.”

What happened the last time Real Madrid faced Atletico?

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone famously hates to deviate from the here and now, but when his team host Real, it is difficult not to look both forwards and backwards.

The last time these teams met was in March in the Champions League last 16, when Atletico were eliminated after Julian Alvarez’s controversially disallowed shootout penalty.

The Rojiblancos seethed for weeks about the incident, with Alvarez ruled to have double-kicked the ball, and their season rapidly flew off the rails. Perhaps they have never fully recovered since.

STANDINGS | Here's how the #LALIGAEASPORTS table looks after Matchday 6. pic.twitter.com/VlRzyf2ZRB — LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) September 25, 2025

Can Simeone turn around Atletico’s fortunes?

Atletico spent big in the summer, signing Alex Baena, David Hancko and Thiago Almada among others, for a total of more than 175 million euros ($204m).

“We want to recover in the best way we can,” said Simeone after his team came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano 3-2 in a thrilling clash on Wednesday.

“We will have a really hard, difficult game against a side that has been winning all their games, and who have a tonne of very good players in their squad.”

What is Simeone’s record at Atletico?

Simeone this week became the coach who has spent the longest time in charge of a La Liga club, having arrived in December 2011.

Helping Atletico to reach two Champions League finals, both lost against Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016, as well as winning two La Liga titles, Simeone has taken the club to their very best moments.

Unfortunately, over the past few seasons, since they won La Liga in 2021, the team have fallen from their peak.

“The team needs to evolve to the height the club has,” admitted Simeone in August.

What is Real Madrid’s form before the derby?

Alonso can match Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s record of seven straight league wins at the start of a season set in 2005, if Real emerge on top this weekend.

The main force behind Madrid’s excellent results is superstar striker Kylian Mbappe, who leads the scoring charts with seven. The France international ended last season in rich form and has continued that into the new campaign.

What has been Atletico’s biggest struggle?

Atletico, by contrast to Real, lacked finesse in front of goal until Alvarez netted the first hat-trick of his career against Rayo to climb to four league goals.

“Julian is the best player that we have. We need to look after him, so he stays many years here at Atletico,” said Simeone.

“He has to help us and we have to help him, so he gets even better than he currently is. Each time he scores, he makes the difference, he helps us so much.”

Who and when do La Liga champions Barcelona play?

Second-placed Barcelona host Real Sociedad on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium, hoping Real Madrid drop points so they can close the two-point gap to the top.

Atletico Madrid team news

Spanish international Alex Baena returned from injury to start on the bench on Wednesday, while Alexander Sorloth is back from suspension.

Jose Gimenez, Johnny Cardoso and Thiago Almada, however, all remain absent due to injuries.

Real Madrid team news

Alonso refused to give any clues away over his starting lineup, but said Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga were fit enough to start after recently returning from injury and playing as substitutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ferland Mendy and Antonio Rudiger all remain sidelined by injury.

Atletico Madrid predicted starting lineup

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Sorloth

Real Madrid predicted starting lineup

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni; Mastantuono, Guler, Vinicius; Mbappe