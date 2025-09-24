Sharma hits 75 as India beat Bangladesh to reach Asia Cup final

India book their place in Sunday’s final of the 2025 Asia Cup with their 41-run Super Fours victory against Bangladesh.

India have blasted their way into the final of the 2025 Asia Cup with a game to spare at the Super Fours stage with a 41-run victory against Bangladesh.

Opener Abhishek Sharma’s 75 off 37 balls led the way in his side’s total of 168-6 before Kuldeep Yadav picked up 3-18.

Sharma’s innings included five sixes as he reached his fourth T20 half-century in response to Bangladesh’s decision to field first in Wednesday’s encounter.

After a middle-order wobble by India, Hardik Pandya scored 38 off 29 balls, but the total felt as though it was little more than a par effort on a slow wicket at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 127 in reply despite Saif Hassan’s fourth T20 half-century. He scored 69 off 51 balls, but it wasn’t enough to help his side to a second Super Fours victory as they chased a similar target to the one that saw them overcome Sri Lanka on Saturday.

The margin of victory could have been much greater, but India’s fielding left much to be desired again with five dropped catches, but dominant displays from Sharma and their spinners were enough to book a spot in the final.

It is the second time India have reached the Asia Cup T20 final, having won the title in 2016 after beating Bangladesh.

Bangladesh will take on Pakistan at the same venue on Thursday to determine the second finalist. India’s win meant Sri Lanka were eliminated.

The Indian openers made a watchful start but soon hit top gear as 21 runs came in the fourth over and Sharma-Gill added 77 off 38 balls for the first wicket.

The powerplay yielded 72-0 and Gill scored 29 off 19 balls with two sixes. He fell in the seventh over, caught by Rishad Hossain at long off.

Hossain struck again as promoted Shivam Dube was out for two, caught in the same manner, and India were down to 83-2 in 8.1 overs.

But there was no stopping Sharma, who belted sixes at will against the spinners and pacers alike, bringing up a second consecutive half-century off 25 balls.

India crossed 100 just past the halfway stage as Sharma put on 29 off 18 balls for the third wicket even though skipper Suryakumar Yadav contributed only four runs to the partnership.

Sharma scored 25 off the next 12 balls, but a big moment came in the 12th over when Hossain made a good stop and ran out the opener, who was stranded midway. Yadav (5) was caught out five balls later as India lost all momentum at 114-4.

Pandya helped string together a valuable partnership with the lower-middle order and push India past 150 in the 18th over. He hit four fours and a six, adding 39 off 33 balls with Axar Patel, who scored 10 not out.

Despite wickets in hand, India managed only four runs in the last over and finished short of an intended 180 target.

Jasprit Bumrah got India’s bowlers off to a good start when he dismissed Tanzid Hassan for one. Saif Hassan and Parvez Emon put on 42 off 30 balls to put the chase back on track, but things changed as soon as India deployed its spinners as all of them struck in their first spells.

Kuldeep Yadav sent back Emon, caught out at square leg for 21 off 19 balls. Varun Chakravarthy then bowled Shamim Hossain for a three-ball duck. In between, Patel had Towhid Hridoy caught for seven as Bangladesh slipped to 74-4 in 10.4 overs.

Any hope of a turnaround was quashed as Suryakumar Yadav ran out his counterpart Jaker Ali in the 13th over.

Saif Hassan put up resistance, though, as he reached a second consecutive half-century off 36 balls, including three fours and six sixes. He enjoyed some luck along the way, dropped by Indian fielders on 40, 60, 65 and 69.

But he didn’t get enough support from his teammates as the Indian spinners, including part-timer Tilak Varma, shared seven wickets to help their side reach the final.