Shaheen declares Pakistan ‘ready’ to win Asia Cup as India await in final

Pakistan face Bangladesh on Thursday in an eliminator ahead of Sunday’s final of the 2025 Asia Cup, where India await.

Pakistan pace bowler and former captain Shaheen Shah Afridi says his team are ready to give a “complete effort” to lift the 2025 Asia Cup with a potentially mouth-watering rematch against India in prospect in Sunday’s final.

Pakistan survived a wobble against Sri Lanka in their second match at the Super Fours stage to keep alive their campaign with a five-wicket win in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

India, who face Sri Lanka on Friday in their final Super Fours match, beat Bangladesh by 41 runs in Dubai on Wednesday to secure their place in the final with a game to spare in the current stage.

Pakistan and Bangladesh will now compete in what is effectively an eliminator on Thursday ahead of the final.

India and Pakistan have met twice in this edition of the regional competition, but the neighbours have never played against each other in an Asia Cup final.

The regional tournament, played this time in the United Arab Emirates under the Twenty20 format, started in 1984, and this is its 17th edition.

India are the holders and beat Pakistan in both previous matches during this edition, but left-arm seamer Shaheen was in a bullish mood after taking 3-28 against Sri Lanka.

“We are here to win the cup, whichever team comes in the final, we are ready to beat them,” Shaheen said ahead of India’s victory against Bangladesh.

If Pakistan do reach the final, India will once again start as strong favourites having won 12 of 15 T20Is between the two countries.

India have also won the last seven internationals against Pakistan since September 2022, four T20Is and three one-day internationals.

That sequence prompted India skipper Suryakumar Yadav to declare India-Pakistan “is not a rivalry any more”.

In both wins for India in the UAE, there were no handshakes, adding another layer to an already intense rivalry.

“It is his opinion that. Let him say that,” said Shaheen of Suryakumar’s cutting comments.

“Our job is to win the Asia Cup, and we will make a complete effort to do that.”