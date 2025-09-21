The Argentinian superstar scored his 173rd career brace and added an assist in the 3-2 home victory in MLS.

Lionel Messi scored his 21st and 22nd goals to move into the Major League Soccer (MLS) lead and added his 12th assist, leading Inter Miami to a 3-2 victory over visiting DC United.

Tadeo Allende scored the opener for Miami (15-6-7, 52 points) on Saturday night, which completed consecutive victories in the league for the first time since winning three straight from July 5-12.

That was enough to lift the Herons into fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, and keep them eight points back of East leader Philadelphia, with three matches still in hand.

Christian Benteke scored his eighth goal and assisted his third for DC (5-16-10, 25 points), which lost for the first time in five matches under incoming manager Rene Weiler.

Substitute Jacob Murrell added a late consolation goal for DC after Messi’s second-half brace pushed Miami to a 3-1 lead.

Messi moved above Nashville’s Sam Surridge in the MLS Golden Boot chase after Surridge began the night with 21 goals but failed to score in his side’s 3-2 loss at Orlando.

And Messi might have had a hat-trick on another night, given how often he threatened Luis Barraza’s goal in the second half.

He forced Barraza into two saves, only moments after Benteke levelled at 1-1 in the 53rd minute, and then restored Miami’s lead in the 66th.

With DC defending narrowly in its own box, Jordi Alba took a pass from Ian Fray, while Messi had cleverly drifted back into the play from an offside position.

Alba played a perfect pass between the DC defenders to find Messi with his back to the goal, and Messi turned and finished calmly past Barraza.

In the 72nd minute, Miami’s Mateo Silvetti struck the crossbar with a penalty he earned himself after he beat Barraza to the ball in the box.

But Messi provided the Herons with the insurance they would need in the 85th. This time, it was Sergio Busquets providing the pass well outside the box and Messi doing most of the work himself, taking on a defender on the dribble before unleashing a shot from the edge of the area that beat Barraza to the top left corner.