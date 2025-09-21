Manchester City sought to defend an early Erling Haaland goal, but Gabriel Martinelli came off the bench to equalise.

Arsenal equalised in the third minute of stoppage time through Gabriel Martinelli to snatch a 1-1 draw in their match on Sunday with Manchester City, whose rare defensive performance under Pep Guardiola narrowly failed to deliver a win in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland scored an early goal on the counterattack, and City went on to frustrate Arsenal with a defensive approach that was unlike any team coached by Guardiola, who is famed for possession and attacking football.

There was a late twist, however, when Eberechi Eze played a ball over City’s packed defence and Martinelli latched onto it before lobbing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It left Liverpool, the defending champions, with a five-point lead after just five games, with Arsenal in second place on goal difference over Tottenham and Bournemouth. City are already eight points off the pace.

Arsenal controlled the opening exchanges until City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute.

Tijjani Reijnders broke from deep with Haaland on his shoulder before he played the Norwegian striker in to finish coolly past David Raya.

Arsenal looked short on ideas before a double change at half-time gave them more impetus, with substitute Eberechi Eze forcing a sharp save from Donnarumma as the hosts swarmed all over City.

The visitors recorded 32.8 percent possession, the lowest-ever possession average by a Guardiola team in his 601st top-flight league match, according to Opta.

City had seemed to have weathered the storm, though, finishing the game with five at the back as Arsenal probed without creating the killer opening they needed.

But substitute Martinelli – who delivered a goal and an assist off the bench against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday – ran on to Eze’s speculative ball over the top and produced a superb lob in the 93rd minute to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.

Arsenal captain Declan Rice suggested City’s defensive approach was a sign of respect for the Gunners, and he praised Martinelli for his “moment of magic” in grabbing the equaliser.

“We’ve gained the respect of the opposition. They know the quality we have from front to back,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“We passed and moved well in the first half and in the second, but there was always the threat on the counter.

“In the end, we deserved the goal and would have been disappointed to come away losing.”

Speaking about Martinelli’s late equaliser, he added: “The run and finish is unbelievable. He fully deserves it – you wouldn’t meet a nicer guy. He’s come on and produced a moment of magic.”

Guardiola conceded that Arsenal were the better team in a post-match interview.

“It’s difficult to analyse with all that’s happened this week. We play games like United and in the Champions League on Thursday, and now today. The teams are like so powerful in all aspects,” Guardiola told Sky Sports.

“[It’s] so difficult when you’re not effective or high pressing and you’re not effective in build-up.”

He added, “I think the result is fair. But in general, Arsenal were better.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League on Sunday, Aston Villa ended their goal drought but still could not beat 10-man Sunderland in a 1-1 draw.

Matty Cash blasted a swerving shot from 25 metres (82 feet) that Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs could only parry into his own net in the 67th minute, giving Villa their first goal after five games in the league.

However, Sunderland – playing with 10 men from the 33rd minute after Reinildo’s red card for kicking out at Cash – equalised in the 75th minute through Wilson Isidor to leave Villa without a victory and third from bottom.

Meanwhile, Newcastle rotated their team after a Champions League loss to Barcelona on Thursday and struggled to create many clear-cut chances in a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

It meant Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who used to coach Bournemouth, has now not beaten his former side in seven attempts.