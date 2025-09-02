Signing Israel’s Solomon sparks fan outcry at Spain’s Villarreal

Spanish club Villarreal is facing backlash from some of its fans after a last-minute deal to sign an Israeli player who has publicly supported his nation in its war on Gaza.

Some fans criticised Villarreal through social media posts after the club signed forward Manor Solomon near the end of the transfer deadline late on Monday.

The 26-year-old Solomon arrived after Villarreal struck a loan deal with Tottenham.

The Israel international played last season on loan with Leeds United, which he helped gain promotion to the Premier League.

Solomon had already been criticised by some fans in England after posting messages in support of Israel in the war.

He has previously played for Fulham and the Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf last month pulled out of signing Israel striker Shon Weissman after fan anger about his social media posts about the Gaza war.

The 29-year-old, who has 33 international caps, made several social media posts after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks on Israel that set off the Gaza war.

German newspaper Bild reported at the time that Weissman called for Israel to “wipe Gaza off the map” and to “drop 200 tons of bombs on it”.

Villarreal among busiest Spanish clubs in transfer window

Solomon’s signing capped a busy transfer window for Villarreal, which is returning to the Champions League this season.

The club from eastern Spain spent more than 100 million euros ($116m) in signings, the third highest amount in Spain, according to the Transfermarkt website. It earned nearly as much with the sales of playmaker Alex Baena to Atletico Madrid, forward Yeremy Pino to Crystal Palace and striker Thierno Barry to Everton.

Other signings by Villarreal during this window included striker Georges Mikautadze from Lyon and defender Renato Veiga from Chelsea.

Villarreal’s first Champions League opponent will be Solomon’s former club Tottenham on September 16.

Revamp at Atletico Madrid

Atletico was the club that spent the most in Spain with a total of more than 175 million euros ($203m) in nearly 10 new signings, according to Transfermarkt. In addition to Baena, Diego Simeone’s club also added defender David Hancko from Feyenoord, midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, forward Nico Gonzalez from Juventus and playmaker Thiago Almada from the Brazilian club Botafogo.

Real Madrid’s top three

Madrid was the second highest spender with more than 167 million euros ($194m) but had the top three most expensive signings. It paid 62.5 million euros ($72m) for defender Dean Huijsen, 50 million euros ($58m) for left back Alvaro Carreras and 45 million euros ($52m) for teenage forward Franco Mastantuono from River Plate, according to Transfermarkt. Madrid also signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool for 10 million euros ($11m).

All quiet on the Barcelona front

Barcelona still isn’t able to spend much because of financial fair play regulations. The Catalan club paid 25 million euros ($29m) for goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Espanyol and reached a deal for the loan of forward Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. It also added young forward Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen for 2.5 million euros ($2.9m), Transfermarkt said.

The rest of La Liga

Real Betis also made headlines by signing forward Antony for 22 million euros ($25m) from Manchester United, according to Transfermarkt. Sevilla added veteran Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez on a free transfer while Getafe sent forward Christantus Uche on a loan to Crystal Palace to try to clear some salary-cap space.