Manchester United entertain Chelsea with the club smarting from two defeats in their opening four EPL games.

Who: Manchester United vs Chelsea

What: English Premier League

Where: Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom

When: Saturday, August 20, at 5:30pm (16:30 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 2:30pm (13:30 GMT) in advance of our live text commentary stream.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said talks this week with the club’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe was not a crisis meeting despite a poor start to the season.

United have taken just four points from their opening four Premier League games and were dumped out of the League Cup in embarrassing fashion by fourth-tier Grimsby.

Now they face the FIFA Club World Cup winners, Chelsea, in a stern test in front of their own fans at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Amorim has won just eight of his 31 Premier League matches since taking charge in November, but the former Sporting Lisbon boss said Ratcliffe reassured him that United remain committed to a long-term project.

“A new contract,” Amorim joked when asked about the subject of his meeting with British billionaire Ratcliffe.

“No, it is normal things, just to show the support and explaining that it is a long project.”

United finished 15th in the Premier League last season – their lowest final position in the top-flight since 1973-74 – and blew a chance to qualify for the Champions League when they lost the Europa League final to Tottenham.

Despite the dismal results, Amorim reiterated his belief that United are improving and just need to be more ruthless at both ends of the pitch.

“This is football at the club with maybe more pressure in the world, but we want to win,” he added.

“I think last year I was very critical of the way we play. I think we are playing well until the boxes, defending and attacking, we need to be more aggressive in the boxes. We need to be more clinical.

“The rest, I think we are improving compared to last year, I think we are in a better place. But again, we need to win, we lost against Arsenal and [Manchester] City, and here, losing, especially in the beginning after last season, is a problem.”

Never a good time to face Man Utd for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca faces the daunting task of ending a 12-year drought at Old Trafford, with the Italian insisting on Friday that there is never a good time to face them despite their early-season struggles.

Chelsea have not tasted victory at United in the Premier League since Juan Mata’s late winner in May 2013, while the fixture holds the unwelcome distinction of being the most drawn encounter in Premier League history, with 27 stalemates.

While fifth-placed Chelsea are hoping to extend their unbeaten league start to five games, United are 14th with one win, but Maresca is wary of the threat posed by Ruben Amorim’s side, who are smarting from their 3-0 weekend derby defeat.

“It’s always difficult to play United away at Old Trafford. Now is not the right moment, next year or last year, it’s always difficult,” Maresca told reporters in advance of Saturday’s game.

“Some of the games they have played this season are not the real result. Even the Man City game, until 1-0, 2-0, they were in the game. At 0-0, they had a few chances to score. It will be a tough game, no doubt.

“When you struggle, there’s a desire to win the next game. Against Chelsea, at home, in front of their fans, they are all reasons why this game is important for them.”

One Chelsea player who knows Old Trafford well is Alejandro Garnacho, and Maresca said the 40 million pounds ($54m) signing is ready to start after coming off the bench in their previous two matches.

“In the last two games, he was very good when he came on. We’re happy with the way he’s adapting to our style and what we want from the winger. I think he is ready to start,” Maresca said.

Garnacho also has a point to prove after the Argentinian was one of five players frozen out of Amorim’s squad before his departure, and Maresca said the player would have to keep his emotions in check if United fans give him a tough time.

“It’s always difficult … But you have to learn to handle these things,” Maresca added.

Manchester United team news

Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha are both available again for United following injuries.

Lisandro Martinez and Diogo Dalot both remain sidelined with knocks.

Chelsea team news

Cole Palmer is available despite the England international holding his groin in Wednesday’s Champions League loss to Bayern Munich. Palmer made his first start after a groin injury and scored in the 3-1 defeat.

“Cole is OK. We have a session now, we flew back yesterday [Thursday]. We need to assess some players; we have some doubts,” Maresca said. “We didn’t have a session since Wednesday’s game, but we will see.”

Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended for the game after being charged by the Football Association for an alleged doping offence. Levi Colwill, Liam Delap, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo all miss out through injuries.

Predicted Manchester United starting lineup

Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Amad; Sesko

Predicted Chelsea starting lineup

Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro