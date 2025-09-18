A disappointing night for South Asia turns into a joyous one for the Americas at the men’s javelin final in Tokyo.

India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem were left empty-handed at the men’s javelin final of the World Athletics Championships 2025 as Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott clinched gold on a rainy night in Tokyo.

The reigning Olympic champion, Nadeem, and world champion, Chopra, looked in poor form as they failed to cross the 85-metre (279-foot) mark at the Japan National Stadium on Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Walcott clinched his first global title since claiming Olympic gold as a teenager in 2012, with a throw of 88.16m (289ft).

The 32-year-old dominated the competition in a blustery breeze, producing the two longest throws of the evening to secure a first world championship medal to add to the 2012 gold and the bronze he won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In a good night for the Caribbean, Grenada’s Anderson Peters finished second with a throw of 87.38m (287ft) to add a silver medal to the golds he won at the 2019 and 2022 world championships.

Bronze went to Curtis Thompson, who sent his opening throw 86.67m (284ft) to win a first world championship medal for the United States in the event since Breaux Greer in 2007.

There was no fairytale return to the site of his 2021 Olympic triumph for Chopra, who got nowhere near the 90.23m (296ft) he threw earlier this season as he struggled to a best attempt of 84.03m (276ft) and finished eighth.

Pakistan’s Nadeem, who has spent much of the season injured, also had a disappointing evening and finished 10th with a best throw of 82.75m (271ft).

Advertisement

Sachin Yadav restored pride for India with a personal best of 86.27m (283ft) on his first attempt to finish fourth ahead of Julian Weber.

Germany’s Weber was another title contender who failed to fire as he managed only a best throw of 86.11m (282ft), well short of the world-leading 91.51m (300ft) he recorded at the Diamond League final in Zurich last month.

Kenya’s 36-year-old Julius Yego, the 2015 world champion, turned his ankle on his third attempt and failed to finish the competition.

Rumesh Pathirage became the first Sri Lankan athlete, man or woman, to qualify for a World Athletics Championships final, and finished seventh.