Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey, appearing in a London court, has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault involving three women.

The 32-year-old Ghana international appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and enter his not guilty pleas.

Partey is accused of five counts of rape relating to two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, between April 2021 and June 2022. The alleged offences took place when he played for Premier League football club Arsenal. He left the club this summer and signed for Spain’s Villarreal.

The footballer was released on bail in advance of his trial, which was listed for November 2, 2026, and is due to take between six and eight weeks.

He was signed by Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50 million euros ($59m) in 2020 and became a key member of the English side’s first team, before his contract expired at the end of June.

Partey played for Villarreal in their Champions League game against Arsenal’s bitter rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, on Tuesday night. He came on as a second-half substitute and was booed loudly by the Spurs fans every time he touched the ball.