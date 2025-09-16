Mbappe rescues 10-man Real Madrid against Marseille in Champions League

Real Madrid come from a goal down with 10-men to beat Marseille, while Arsenal and Tottenham also open with victories.

Kylian Mbappe converted two penalties, and 10-man Real Madrid came back to beat visiting Marseille 2-1 on the opening night of the new Champions League season.

The victory on Tuesday meant that 15-time champion Madrid became the first team in competition history – since the rebranding in the early 1990s – to reach 200 wins.

It also gave former Madrid-playing standout Xabi Alonso a victory in his Champions League debut as the club’s coach.

Timothy Weah put visiting Marseille ahead early on, but Mbappe struck back from the penalty spot in the 29th and 81st.

The first penalty came after a foul on Rodrygo, and the second was for a handball by a defender.

Mbappe now has 50 goals in 64 matches with Madrid, moving level with former Real and Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“We are happy that he keeps scoring goals and has been feeling more and more comfortable,” Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde said of the France player.

“Our job is to make sure the ball gets to him and that he can have even more scoring opportunities than he is having now.”

Madrid captain Dani Carvajal was sent off in the 72nd for head-butting Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Weah, a United States international and the son of former Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, was set up by Mason Greenwood, who stripped Madrid’s Arda Guler near midfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Champions League debut for Madrid lasted only five minutes. The England defender was replaced by Carvajal because of an apparent muscle injury.

Spanish police clashed with Marseille fans before the match, but the situation was controlled quickly.

Dortmund and Juventus share eight-goal thriller

An early own goal from goalkeeper Luiz Junior gave Tottenham a 1-0 win over visiting Villarreal.

Borussia Dortmund and Juventus drew 4-4 in Turin. Juventus substitute Dusan Vlahovic scored one goal in stoppage time. He then set up the equaliser for English defender Lloyd Kelly. The game had been 0-0 at halftime.

Qarabag came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Benfica.

In the second season of the new league-phase format, the top eight teams advance to the round of 16. The next 16 teams enter a two-leg playoff, with eight advancing.

Arsenal subs decisive against Bilbao

Viktor Gyokeres was off target in his Champions League debut for Arsenal.

The London club’s substitutes were decisive, though, in a 2-0 win for the Gunners at Athletic Bilbao.

Gabriel Martinelli scored less than a minute after he came on, and Leandro Trossard, who had replaced Gyokeres, doubled the lead 15 minutes later.

Gyokeres, Arsenal’s prized signing who scored six Champions League goals for Sporting Lisbon last season, missed a golden chance shortly after the break. The Sweden international evaded his marker with ease and rose to meet a well-placed free kick from Declan Rice, but his header went well wide of the target.

Martinelli and Trossard also provided the assists on each other’s goals.

Union’s memorable debut in Eindhoven

Competition newcomer Union Saint-Gilloise made a memorable debut, as the Belgian club won 3-1 across the border at PSV Eindhoven.

The first goal of this season’s competition was a penalty kick converted by Canada international Promise David.

The penalty was awarded when United States international Ricardo Pepi harshly landed his boot into the leg of Union’s English centre back, Christian Burgess.

Goalkeeper Matej Kovar then went the wrong way on the spot kick in the ninth minute.

Another error by Pepi led to Union’s second before the break, a dribbling exhibition and expert finish by Anouar Ait El Hadj.

Union, who qualified by winning the Belgian league for the first time in 90 years, is one of four clubs making their competition debuts this season. The others are Bodø/Glimt (Norway), Kairat (Kazakhstan) and Pafos (Cyprus).

Argentinian defender Kevin Mac Allister, who is named for Macaulay Culkin’s character in Home Alone, made it 3-0 from close range in the 81st.

Ruben van Bommel, the son of former Netherlands standout Mark van Bommel, scored for PSV in the 90th.

PSV had gone unbeaten in its previous 11 group or league matches in the UEFA competition.