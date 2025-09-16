Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers named WNBA Rookie of the Year

Bueckers averaged 19.2 points on 47.7 percent shooting along with 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals in the season.

Dallas Wings’ basketball star Paige Bueckers has won the WNBA Rookie of the Year honour after one of the best debut seasons in league history.

Bueckers received 70 of the 72 votes from sportswriters and broadcasters in balloting announced by the league on Tuesday. The other two went to Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron.

Bueckers was a bright spot for a team that tied the Chicago Sky with a league-worst 10-34 record after being drafted with the number-one overall pick and the first Dallas Wings player to win the award since Allisha Gray in 2017. The former UConn star averaged 19.2 points on 47.7 per cent shooting along with 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

But those numbers do not tell the complete story.

Her 692 points and 194 assists were the third most by a WNBA rookie. The highlight was when she scored 44 in a loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on August 20.

It was the WNBA’s highest point total this season and the most ever by a rookie. She also became the first player in league history to score 40 or more while shooting 80 per cent in a game.

That performance came near the end of a 30-game double-digit streak, the third longest to start a career behind A’ja Wilson’s 33 games in 2018 and Candace Parker’s 32 games in 2008.

