Venezuela were beaten 6-3 by Colombia on Tuesday ending their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Venezuela has sacked its national football coach, Fernando Batista, a day after the team’s FIFA World Cup qualification dream ended following an intervention by the country’s president.

News of Argentinian Batista’s sacking on Wednesday night, alongside his entire backroom staff, came after President Nicolas Maduro called for a “restructuring of the technical staff”.

That was 24 hours after Venezuela, known as the Vinotinto, were thumped 6-3 at home by neighbours Colombia, ending their hopes of qualifying for a World Cup for the first time.

“Yesterday we suffered a painful defeat,” said Maduro.

“All of Venezuela demands a restructuring of the technical staff of the Vinotinto, a reorganisation of the strategy, of the doctrine and of the line of combat and hard work.”

The decision by the sport’s world governing body to expand the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America from 32 to 48 teams had boosted the hopes of teams like Venezuela – the only side in the CONMEBOL federation never to qualify for the championship – to make it to the global extravaganza for the first time.

But their defeat to Colombia meant that Bolivia – 1-0 winners over five-time champions Brazil – pipped them to a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

Peru, whose hopes of World Cup qualification had ended before the final round of matches, also sacked coach Oscar Ibanez.

They finished the group stage with a miserable record of two wins and just six goals alongside 10 defeats from their 18 matches.