Litton Das guides Bangladesh away from Hong Kong shock in Asia Cup T20

Bangladesh avoid upset in Asia Cup opener after captain Litton Das hits a half-century in seven wicket T20 win.

Skipper Litton Das top-scored with 59 as Bangladesh beat a spirited Hong Kong by seven wickets in their first match of the Asia Cup.

Hong Kong posted 143-7 after Nizakat Khan made 42 in Thursday’s T20 meeting in Abu Dhabi, where the minnows were invited to bat first.

Bangladesh lost two early wickets in their chase to raise Hong Kong’s hopes of an upset, but Litton put on a stand of 95 with Towhid Hridoy, who made an unbeaten 35, to reach 144-3 in 17.4 overs.

Litton reached his fifty in 33 balls, but fell to medium-pace bowler Ateeq Iqbal before Towhid hit the winning run.

It was Hong Kong’s second straight defeat in Group B, which includes Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in the tournament opener.

Hong Kong lost two early wickets before Nizakat paired up with Zeeshan Ali, who made 30, in a third-wicket stand of 41.

Nizakat then got into another partnership of 46 with skipper Yasim Murtaza, who hit 28 off 19 balls, as the two counterattacked.

Murtuza was run out and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain struck twice in the next over, including taking Nizakat’s key wicket, as the Hong Kong batting lineup stuttered towards the end.

Pace bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib stood out with figures of 2-21 from his four overs. Taskin Ahmed and Rishad also took two wickets each.

In reply, Bangladesh slipped to 47-2 before Litton and Towhid rebuilt the innings and then bossed the opposition bowling.

Pakistan will open their campaign on Friday against Oman in Dubai.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Twenty20 competition will serve as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.