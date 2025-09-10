Kuldeep stars as India beat UAE by nine wickets to open Asia Cup defence

India open their Asia Cup defence with a nine-wicket win against host nation United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 4-7 to lead holders India to a crushing nine-wicket win over hosts United Arab Emirates in their opening match of the Asia Cup.

Kuldeep struck three times in one over with his left-arm wrist spin as tournament favourites India skittled UAE for a paltry 57 in 13.1 overs after they elected to field first in the T20 in Dubai on Wednesday.

India romped home to victory in 4.3 overs after left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma hit 30 off 16 balls and vice-captain Shubman Gill stood unbeaten on 20.

But it was the bowlers who set up victory for the reigning T20 World Cup champions as medium-pacer Shivam Dube claimed three before Kuldeep wrapped up the innings.

Put in to bat, UAE opener Alishan Sharafu started briskly with boundaries before falling to pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah for 22 off 17 balls.

Skipper Muhammad Waseem struck 19 to be the only other batsman to make double figures in an otherwise shambolic show by the rest of the team.

Kuldeep’s three wickets, including Waseem, in his second over rattled the opposition batting, which soon fell apart.

In reply, Sharma came out attacking as he smashed left-arm spinner Haider Ali for a six and a four.

He hit two more sixes in his blitz before being caught out by off-pace bowler Junaid Siddique.

Gill finished off the chase with a boundary as skipper Suryakumar Yadav, unbeaten on seven, looked on from the other end.

India won the previous Asia Cup, which was played in a 50-over format in 2023, when they beat hosts Sri Lanka in the final in Colombo.

India will next face Pakistan on Sunday in the most highly anticipated match of the T20 tournament, which serves as a build-up competition for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.