The Premier League champions’ signing of the Swedish international closes the summer’s most drawn-out transfer saga.

English Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a record British transfer fee, according to multiple media reports.

The Swedish forward is set to join the Reds in a deal worth about 130 million pounds ($176m), according to reports on Monday by The Athletic and The Telegraph, among other outlets.

The Athletic reported that Isak will undergo a medical on Monday before completing a six-year deal with the Merseyside club.

The 25-year-old striker scored 23 goals in the Premier League last season – behind only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah – as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

But he has been the subject of a protracted and occasionally acrimonious transfer saga this summer, training away from the rest of the Newcastle squad after making clear his desire to move to Liverpool.

On Saturday, Newcastle signed German international striker Nick Woltemade for a record club fee reported to be worth up to 69 million pounds ($93m) in what was seen as paving the way for Isak’s departure.