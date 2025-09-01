Rayo were furious after a VAR failure meant Lamine Yamal’s first-half penalty could not be reviewed in their 1-1 draw against the defending La Liga title holders.

Barcelona dropped their first points in La Liga this season as Rayo Vallecano fought back to secure a 1-1 draw at home to the champions in a testy encounter where a faulty Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system caused controversy.

Rayo substitute Fran Perez thrashed home a 67th-minute equaliser as he stole in unmarked at the back post from a corner after Lamine Yamal’s 40th-minute penalty had put Barca ahead on Sunday.

A malfunctioning VAR ensured the game was clouded in controversy after Pep Chavarria’s challenge on Yamal, which led to the spot kick being awarded, could not be reviewed because the system was not working at the time.

Chavarria did make contact with Yamal’s thigh, but the penalty award might have been overturned on review.

Both teams had been informed of the faulty system at kickoff, but Rayo’s vigorous protests over referee Mateo Busquets’s decision ensured the rest of the clash at Vallecas Stadium was played in a tempestuous atmosphere.

Indignant home supporters voiced their fury at every subsequent decision that went against their side.

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia made several outstanding stops to deny Rayo a win at the end of a week in which the club from the Madrid suburbs secured a place in the Conference League group phase on their return to Europe after 24 years.

Garcia made a point-blank save to deny Andrei Ratiu in the 12th minute and, in the second half, spectacularly denied efforts from Isi Palazon and a breakaway on goal by Jorge de Frutos.

Substitute Sergio Camello could have won the game for Rayo in the last minute, but with the goal at his mercy, he miscued his shot, allowing a grateful Garcia to gather easily.

For Barca, Daniel Olmo was guilty of missing an easy goal soon after teenager Yamal’s penalty had put the visitors ahead. Olmo’s strike sailed over the top of the crossbar from close range, setting off an angry reaction from furious coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona had won their opening two games of the season, but the dropped points mean Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao are the only two clubs with a 100 percent record after three matches in La Liga. Rayo have four points from their opening matches of the campaign.