The Slovenia striker was also a target for Newcastle United, having scored 39 times in two years for RB Leipzig.

Manchester United have signed Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko from Germany’s RB Leipzig on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club have announced.

The transfer fee is 76.5 million euros ($89m) with 8.5 million euros ($9.9m) in bonuses.

The 22-year-old, who joined Leipzig from the Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2023, scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for the German side.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special, but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said, upon completing the deal on Saturday.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from [manager] Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my teammates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Manchester United, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, have also signed forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for the new campaign, which starts at home against Arsenal on August 17.

It was only ever United. pic.twitter.com/JpzKueYSIc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2025

Sesko had also been a target for Newcastle United, who are actively seeking replacements for wantaway striker Alexander Isak.

Advertisement

“Benjamin possesses a rare combination of electrifying pace and the ability to physically dominate defenders, making him one of the most exceptional young talents in world football,” Jason Wilcox, Man United’s director of football, said in the club’s announcement.

“We have followed Benjamin’s career closely; all of our data analysis and research concluded that he has the required qualities and personality to thrive at Manchester United.

“Working under the guidance of Ruben and our excellent performance team, Benjamin is joining the perfect environment to support him to reach his world-class potential.

“The desire that all of our new signings have shown to join the club this summer highlights the appeal and stature of Manchester United, as we continue to build and develop a team capable of challenging for the biggest honours.”

Current United strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scored just 18 goals between them in all competitions last term as United fell to a club-record 18 losses in the Premier League era and its lowest points total of 42.

Only four teams scored fewer goals than United in the top flight last term – including the three relegated clubs – as the 20-time English champion recorded its lowest finish in the modern era when it placed 15th, just three places above the relegation zone.

Sesko has been compared with former Paris Saint-Germain and United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic because of his height – both are 1.95 metres (6 feet, 5 inches) tall – and flashes of technical skill.

Of his goals, the striker has six goals in 28 Champions League games for Leipzig and his previous club, Salzburg. He has also tallied 16 goals in 41 games for Slovenia.