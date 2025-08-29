Mourinho sacked by Fenerbahce after Champions League exit

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United manager only joined the Turkish football giants in June 2024.

Fenerbahce have sacked Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, two days after elimination from the Champions League playoffs by Benfica, the Turkish club said in a statement.

“We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who served as head coach of our professional A team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Friday’s statement said.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma coach, who arrived at the Istanbul club in June 2024, led Istanbul’s Yellow Canaries to second place in the league last season behind Galatasaray, failing to end their title drought.

The 62-year-old has had several setbacks during his time in Istanbul. In April, he grabbed the face of Okan Buruk, the coach at fierce local rivals Galatasaray, after a 2-1 defeat in the Turkish Cup quarterfinals, tweaking his nose.

He was fined for comments made after another explosive derby match against Galatasaray in which he also repeated criticism of Turkish referees, accusing the fourth referee of bias. His remarks were judged as “contrary to sporting ethics”.