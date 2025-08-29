‘It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player’ – Osaka

Naomi Osaka blasts Jelena Ostapenko after her heated exchange with Taylor Townsend at the US Open.

Naomi Osaka said using words like “no education” and “no class” to criticise a Black tennis player were among the worst things to say as the debate over a heated row between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko raged on at the US Open.

Townsend, who is Black, overcame 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko 7-5, 6-1 in a tough second-round battle on Wednesday.

The flashpoint, however, came shortly after match point, when the pair verbally duelled at the net, with the Latvian repeatedly wagging her finger at the American.

Townsend revealed a part of the exchange during her on-court interview, after which she said during her news conference that Ostapenko would have to answer if there were “racial undertones” to the altercation.

Ostapenko said on Instagram later that her anger stemmed from Townsend’s refusal to apologise after winning a point at a pivotal moment when her ball clipped the net and stayed in play, as she accused the American of being “disrespectful”.

Apologising for winning a point with assistance from the net cord is a tradition that most players adhere to, but they are not obliged to do so.

The Latvian added in another statement that she had never been racist in her life, but Osaka said the words Ostapenko chose during the altercation were in bad taste.

“It’s one of the worst things you can say to a Black tennis player in a majority white sport,” four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka said.

“I know Taylor and I know how hard she’s worked and I know how smart she is, so she’s the furthest thing from uneducated or anything like that.”

Advertisement

Osaka, born to a Japanese mother and Haitian father, has been an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement both in the United States, where she lives, and in Japan. She was a champion advocate for the campaign during her run to the 2020 Flushing Meadows title.

The 27-year-old had used her platform to highlight racial injustice in the United States to a wider audience by wearing a different face mask – each bearing the name of an African American who had been killed in recent years – before each of her seven matches.

“If you’re like genuinely asking me about the history of Ostapenko, I don’t think that’s the craziest thing she’s said. I’m going to be honest,” Osaka continued with a smile.

“I think it’s ill timing and the worst person you could have ever said it to. And I don’t know if she knows the history of it in America.

“I know she’s never going to say that ever again in her life. But yeah, it was just terrible. That’s just really bad.”

American Coco Gauff waded into the debate, saying although Ostapenko should not have said what she said, it was a “heat of the moment” thing.

“I know what was said after the match,” said Gauff, another vocal advocate for social issues including racial justice.

“It was a heat of the moment thing. Jelena was probably feeling emotions after she lost. I do think that shouldn’t have been said regardless of how you’re feeling … Knowing Taylor personally, she’s the opposite of that.”

Gauff said that Townsend was one of the nicest people she knew and hoped people would now make an effort to find out more about her.

“Maybe this is the first people are hearing who Taylor is, and I don’t want that to be the main focus of who she is because she’s a lot more than that.

“She’s a mother, a great friend, a talented tennis player and a good person. At the end of this tournament I hope people do a deep dive into her and get to know her more than what was said in the previous match.”