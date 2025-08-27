Man Utd lost on penalties to Grimsby Town of the fourth tier of English football following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Manchester United sank to a new low under Ruben Amorim by getting eliminated by fourth-tier Grimsby Town after a marathon penalty shootout in the second round of the English League Cup.

Grimsby won a dramatic shootout 12-11 at the 9,000-capacity Blundell Park on England’s east coast, with Bryan Mbeumo missing the decisive penalty on Wednesday.

United needed late goals by Mbeumo and Harry Maguire just to salvage a 2-2 draw in regulation, having trailed 2-0 at halftime.

It will go down as one of the most embarrassing results in United’s history and leaves the team winless in three games so far this campaign, after a woeful 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

“It’s an amazing feeling, one that will live on forever,” said Grimsby’s Charles Vernam, who scored one of the team’s goals.

Grimsby’s jubilant fans stormed onto the field to celebrate with the players after Mbeumo’s spot kick rebounded off the crossbar to seal United’s fate.

The home team is currently fourth in League Two, and finished the match with a lineup containing several academy graduates and a Faroe Islands international.

United, meanwhile, had 200 million pounds ($270m) worth of new signings just in its attack in Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

Cunha also failed in the shootout by having his weak attempt saved.

“Going into the penalty shootout, the gaffer (manager) said to us, ‘Lads, all the pressure is on them,’ and it was really,” Grimsby midfielder Kieran Green said.

The result piles more pressure on Amorim, who came into the game with 16 wins from his 44 matches in charge of United after being hired in November.

United was only playing in the second round – for the first time since 2014– after failing to qualify for European competition last season.

That year, the team lost 4-0 at third-tier MK Dons in the second round.

Brighton cruised into round three with a 6-0 demolition of Oxford as Stefanos Tzimas scored twice on his debut.

Fulham and Everton also progressed with 2-0 wins over Bristol City and Mansfield respectively.