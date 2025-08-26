Who is Rio Ngumoha, Liverpool’s youngest ever goalscorer?

Teenager is being touted as the next great young English forward after scoring against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Rio Ngumoha made history on Monday by becoming the youngest goal scorer for the famous England side Liverpool.

The winger came on as a substitute for the defending Premier League champions and scored the winning goal to secure the 3-2 win against Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Ngumoha is only the fourth 16-year-old to score a Premier League goal.

Here is all to know about the promising teenage footballer.

Why is everyone talking about Rio Ngumoha?

Four days short of his 17th birthday, Ngumoha made his Premier League debut for Liverpool on Monday night, sensationally scoring the match-winning goal for the Reds in the 100th minute on the road against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Ngumoha’s stylish strike, which came in the closing moments of a high-pressure match, was made all the more special as debutant teenagers – due to their inexperience – rarely play at the end of important fixtures.

Why did Rio Ngumoha leave Chelsea for Liverpool?

Ngumoha was just eight years old when he joined the Chelsea academy as a talented youngster and had been with the London-based club for nearly half his life when he moved to Liverpool in the 2024 off season.

It’s been widely reported that Ngumoha left Chelsea after Liverpool scouts offered a clearer route to Premier League exposure and first-team play.

What nationality is Rio Ngumoha?

Ngumoha was born on August 29, 2008 in London, to Nigerian parents.

Lionel Messi and Neymar are listed as his football heroes.

Who are the youngest scorers in Premier League history?

Ngumoha sits behind three other players as the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history: James Vaughan, James Milner and Wayne Rooney.

Vaughan, who made his debut for Everton, is the youngest goal scorer in history at 16 years, 8 months and 27 days old when he scored his maiden goal against Crystal Palace on April 10, 2005.