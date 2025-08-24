Defending champions Liverpool arrive in Newcastle eyeing three Premier League points and the home side’s wantaway striker Alexander Isak.

Who: Newcastle United vs Liverpool

What: English Premier League

Where: St James’ Park, Newcastle, United Kingdom

When: Monday, August 25 at 8pm (19:00 GMT)

Liverpool will visit Newcastle United on Monday night amid a juicy transfer saga involving the Reds trying to pry striker Alexander Isak away from the Magpies.

The Swedish striker has been training alone in advance of the new season with an impasse reached between the club and player.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at the battle that has as much focus on off-field matters as those on it.

What is the latest on the Isak situation?

Newcastle so far have rebuffed the efforts of Liverpool. Isak, however, on social media has made clear his desire to make the move to the defending Premier League champions and his dissatisfaction with the Magpies for obstructing it.

As a result, he has been training away from the rest of the Newcastle squad as they prepare for a rematch of their 2025 Carabao Cup triumph, which marked the Magpies first major trophy win in 70 years.

Manager Eddie Howe confirmed Isak will not play Monday. But he is hopeful the Swedish striker who scored 23 league goals last season can be reintegrated into the squad, saying there is no personal animosity between them.

He also admits the ordeal has put the club in a difficult position.

“It is a lose/lose situation to a degree for us because I don’t think we can come out of this winning in any situation,” Howe told reporters Friday. “We love Alex in the sense of what he’s done for the football club since he’s been here, what he’s contributed, what he’s given, how professional he’s been.”

What was Newcastle’s result in their Premier League opener?

Without Isak, the Magpies were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa to open their campaign despite creating the majority of the chances.

How did Liverpool fair in their Premier League opener?

Liverpool looked excellent at times and vulnerable at others in their season-opening 4-2 home win against Bournemouth, one that came despite giving back a two-goal lead via Antoine Semenyo’s second-half brace.

Substitute Federico Chiesa scored the eventual winner in the 88th minute, and Mo Salah added his first of the year in second-half stoppage time. Summer signing Hugo Ekikite scored his first Liverpool goal and added his first assist to help the Reds to a 2-0 lead.

What is Liverpool’s take on the Newcastle trip?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is mindful of the hostile atmosphere his side would be likely to face even without the Isak episode.

“Nothing to do with anything that’s in the media a lot, but I think if you go to Newcastle, you know what to expect,” Slot said. “We’ve played them three times last season, and twice their intensity levels were above ours. In the away game, especially the first 60 minutes, they were so, so, so intense. They were fully deserved [of a point].”

What happened the last time Newcastle met Liverpool?

Newcastle were 2-1 winners against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final in March.

The teams shared a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park last season, but the Reds did win the league meeting at Anfield 2-0.

Head-to-head

This is the 189th meeting between the clubs, with Liverpool winning on 93 occasions compared to Newcastle’s 50 victories.

Newcastle have not beaten Liverpool in the league since a 2-0 home win in December 2015.

The Reds have won 12 of 17 fixtures between the clubs since then.

Newcastle team news

Isak is the big-name omission from the Newcastle match-day squad once again.

Should Joe Willock return from a calf problem, however, then Newcastle will otherwise have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Jacob Ramsey has signed from Aston Villa and could be in line for a debut for the Magpies.

Liverpool team news

One of Liverpool’s new signings, Jeremie Frimpong, will be out after the international break with a hamstring injury.

Conor Bradley has returned to full training from injury, but Joe Gomez is still be assessed following a knock but may not yet be fully fit to start.

Predicted Newcastle starting lineup

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Predicted Liverpool starting lineup

Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike