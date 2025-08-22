Isak has Newcastle future but won’t play against Liverpool

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe remains hopeful Alexander Isak could be reintegrated into the squad despite the disgruntled striker saying in an explosive midweek post on social media that his relationship with the club cannot continue.

Isak broke his silence on his discontent at Newcastle by posting a statement on Instagram, saying the club has broken promises about an agreement that would allow him to leave amid interest from Liverpool and reiterating his desire to move.

Newcastle responded to Isak’s outburst by saying no club official had made a commitment to let the striker leave and they had not received a good enough offer from another team for the Sweden international. The transfer window closes on September 1.

In a twist to the saga, Liverpool are the visitors to St James’ Park on Monday, and Howe said on Friday that Isak would not be involved. If so, he would miss a second straight game after the 0-0 draw at Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the league.

Howe still believes, however, that the club can resolve its differences with Isak.

“He is contracted to us. He is our player,” Howe said at a news conference that was dominated by questions about Isak. “My wish is that he’d be playing on Monday night with us, but he won’t be, and that’s regrettable at this moment.

“But 100 percent I want to see him back in a Newcastle shirt.”

Howe said Newcastle “justifiably” responded to Isak’s social media post midweek even though ideally he’d want to keep such matters behind closed doors.

The manager added that Isak continues to train away from the main squad and they haven’t met this week.

“There’s no issues between us,” Howe said. “Of course, it’s a difficult situation from both sides, and it’s far from ideal for both parties.”

With 23 goals, Isak was second on the Premier League scoring chart behind Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah last season.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot, meanwhile, drew apparent terms of conditions in his Thursday news conference when he detailed the club’s transfer policy.

“I am happy with the squad, but if we think there is a player who can really make us better, then this club has always shown they can bring them in,” Slot said while refusing to be drawn directly on Isak.

“But it needs to be everything we want: right transfer fee, right position and the player wants to come to us.”