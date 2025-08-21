Liverpool’s Slot issues Isak warning as Newcastle fallout rumbles

Newcastle rejected the Merseyside club’s offer for the Swedish international, but Liverpool don’t appear to have given up.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said on Thursday the Premier League champions will only sign the right player for the right price, but refused to be drawn on the club’s position regarding unsettled Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Since Liverpool’s reported 110-million-pound ($148m) bid for the 25-year-old Sweden international was rejected earlier this month, they have not held further talks, but equally do not appear to have given up hope of bringing Isak to Anfield.

Newcastle, for their part, are reported to be demanding a British record transfer fee of 150 million pounds ($201.1m) for Isak.

The forward’s decision to go public on Tuesday, accusing Newcastle of breaking promises and saying he “can’t continue” and “change is in the best interests of everyone”, has intensified speculation about Isak’s future.

Newcastle’s response was to insist: “We have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired. We do not foresee those conditions being met.”

The back-and-forth exchanges have all added another layer of interest to Liverpool’s match at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Monday, with Isak expected to be absent again as he continues to train away from the squad.

Slot, speaking at a pre-match news conference on Thursday, said, “I am happy with the squad, but if we think there is a player who can really make us better, then this club has always shown they can bring them in.”

The Dutch manager, who has seen Liverpool’s 300-million-plus-pound ($402.1m) spending spree during the break, offset by more than 200 million pounds ($268.1m) worth of sales, added, “But it needs to be everything we want: right transfer fee, right position and the player wants to come to us.

“I don’t think [it will be a busy end to the summer transfer window] because [that would mean] I would be unhappy with the squad, and I am happy with the squad.

“I say two players for each positions is ideal, but sometimes, less is more, so you are not disappointing players.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said ahead of the new season that Isak “controlled” his own future.

Slot, meanwhile, rejected the suggestion Liverpool’s trip to the northeast would be made easier by Isak’s absence and the ensuing turmoil it has caused Newcastle.

“I don’t think they are a club with troubles,” he said. “I assume Isak is not playing, but they still have Anthony Gordon as a nine, they have Anthony Elanga as a right winger, and Harvey Barnes from the left – and Jacob Murphy is not even playing.

“This is the Premier League, we all have a lot of options and Newcastle have them, as well.”

But Slot’s options at right-back have been reduced, with new signing Jeremie Frimpong ruled out until after next month’s international break with a hamstring injury sustained in their opening victory over Bournemouth.

Joe Gomez was pressed into action for 18 minutes despite having had just two training sessions after three weeks out with injury.

Gomez could still be in contention at Newcastle, with Conor Bradley only returning to training on Thursday.

“At the moment we only have two injuries, but unfortunately, it is two in the same position,” said Slot. “The good thing is we have other players that can play there.

“Wataru Endo played there for a few minutes. Dominik Szoboszlai has already played there. There are other options we can explore.”